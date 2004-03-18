Computer Help forum

by emoworm / March 18, 2004 9:36 AM PST

Im running on a Vaio, with Pentium 4, 1.8 ghz, 512 DDR ram. I recently upgraded my graphics card to an ATI Radeon 9200 and when i turn it back on i noticed two problems.

1. The screen is shaking much like it would after a Degauss, though its not that violent, just constant slight twitch.

2. The fan is incredibly noisy and spinning at unusal speed.

I was just hoping someone might offer some advice to remedy these probems, much thanks!!

Stop using that computer.
by Cursorcowboy / March 18, 2004 6:58 PM PST

From the information you've given regarding the sound of the fan(s), you're going to have a burnt up computer either power supply or CPU.

Re:Computer is giving me a couple problems....
by Kees Bakker / March 18, 2004 7:29 PM PST

If you mean the fan of your new videocard, you'd better return it for a better one. Fans do make noise, of course, and only comparing with another one can tell if yours is truly noisy and unusual.

The shaking screen may point to settings which aren't fully compatible with your monitor (refresh rate and the like), or to a videocard that already has been damaged by insufficient cooling.

Kees

Re:Computer is giving me a couple problems....
by Willy / March 19, 2004 12:43 AM PST

I think you should *seriously* reconsider a new power supply. That video card while not as demanding as others in the model line, it never the less is power hungary. On top of that the Viao line of computers is basically offered as a complete solution for what Sony has to offer, later upgrades may not be so welcomed, especially if it adds to the power demand. One reason the fan is noiser is that is is running to cool the system case down as best as possible due to the increased heat build-up. Sooner or later that fan will fail, so again a better power supply with due care to cooling.

good luck -----Willy

