Computer help

Google BAD CAPS for pictures as well as how this happened and how big a plague it is.
Bob
Hello, need a little help with a computer situation. I was on my computer and heard a pop, computer powered down and wouldnt power on. I bought a new power supply, put it in and the computer booted up to windows loading screen and froze.
I unplugged it and plugged it back in and started it back up, now I'm getting NLTDR is missing press alt control and delete to restart. It says this every time. I have the windows 7 recovery disc from the computer manufacturer but when i start the computer up with the disc in the drive it still goes to NLTDR missing.
I also have a hard drive from a different computer that i threw in it to see if it would boot it up, It has windows xp on it. It goes to windows xp loading screen then I get the blue screen of death.
Is there anything I can do?
The computer is a Cyberpowerpc with windows 7
this is my exact computer
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16883229159