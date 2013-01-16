Computer Help forum

by aking3379 / January 16, 2013 10:04 AM PST

Hello, need a little help with a computer situation. I was on my computer and heard a pop, computer powered down and wouldnt power on. I bought a new power supply, put it in and the computer booted up to windows loading screen and froze.

I unplugged it and plugged it back in and started it back up, now I'm getting NLTDR is missing press alt control and delete to restart. It says this every time. I have the windows 7 recovery disc from the computer manufacturer but when i start the computer up with the disc in the drive it still goes to NLTDR missing.

I also have a hard drive from a different computer that i threw in it to see if it would boot it up, It has windows xp on it. It goes to windows xp loading screen then I get the blue screen of death.

Is there anything I can do?

The computer is a Cyberpowerpc with windows 7

this is my exact computer
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16883229159

Did you inspect all boards for BAD CAPS?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 16, 2013 10:06 AM PST
Google BAD CAPS for pictures as well as how this happened and how big a plague it is.
Bob

Looked
by aking3379 / January 16, 2013 10:17 AM PST

Ok I googled bad caps and I looked on my motherboard and didnt see any of that. I could take pictures if that would help Happy Ty for the response.

You have to look at the video card too.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 16, 2013 10:19 AM PST
And all over the boards. The pop was from somewhere so we need to find it.

If it was the power supply the news can be grim. But a lot of times I find the PSU connectors to be "not so great" as I unplug and plug them in a dozen times for them to connect.

Also, some video cards need a power connection.
Bob

K looked
by aking3379 / January 16, 2013 10:40 AM PST

I looked all over the motherboard and video card and I cant seem to find anything. No bulging or busts or anything. I'm not that great with computers but when the motherboard screen thing pops up I can get into some kind of bios and the harddrive is being recognized. Also the power supply i put in it is a 450 watt when the original was a little smaller.

So you think it has something to do with my motherboard? Also the other harddrive i threw in it to see if it would work, im not sure it worked to begin with. I just had it laying around from an old computer that was a friends.

Smaller could be more powerful. EXAMPLE!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 16, 2013 10:47 AM PST
Let's say the old PSU was less Watts but had a SINGLE RAIL +12 Volt supply. A new PSU could be less Watts on a +12V RAIL and startup could be iffy.

Bob

