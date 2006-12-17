computer freezing in windows 98SE

The machine could be 6 to 8 years old, in need of repair or maybe a fresh load of the OS. Given you've had it so long I expect you've encountered this before and done the reload.
Bob
My computer freezes while while loading windows. However if i open a window or play solitare it will load without freezing and seems to work great. I have removed all programs i have installed, checked for IRQ conflicts no conflict was shown. All added hardware was remove except for the video card. I just no idea what to do can anyone help me