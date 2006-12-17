Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

computer freezing in windows 98SE

by helpmesumbody / December 17, 2006 8:06 AM PST

My computer freezes while while loading windows. However if i open a window or play solitare it will load without freezing and seems to work great. I have removed all programs i have installed, checked for IRQ conflicts no conflict was shown. All added hardware was remove except for the video card. I just no idea what to do can anyone help me

Try telling about the machine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 17, 2006 12:03 PM PST

The machine could be 6 to 8 years old, in need of repair or maybe a fresh load of the OS. Given you've had it so long I expect you've encountered this before and done the reload.

Bob

tried that
by helpmesumbody / December 19, 2006 8:34 AM PST

i added another harddrive to the system so i can keep some of the file on the original one. I got the product keycode from the registry. I dont have the OS installation cd it in save on the drive I tried loading win98 on the second drive from the option folder, but i keeping getting a wrong product keycode number error. I checked it many times and it is the correct one according to whats in the registry

name of computer
by helpmesumbody / December 19, 2006 8:47 AM PST

Its a Compaq Presario with a AMD k6 processor 128mb sdram

I had those.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 19, 2006 11:04 AM PST
In reply to: name of computer

That's so old. Well, it's very old. All mine have died and I sent the remains to Freecycle for others to try to save what they had. Issues such as power supplies, motherboard aging capacitors and more prevent any real easy fix or assuring advice.

How adept are you are motherboard capacitor changing? Did you fit a new power supply? Did you pull the heatsink, put a dab of heatsink compound on it and clean the machine?

Given the machine's age you should have run into these issues.

As to OS CD and more, loss is not an issue to me. If you don't have the right parts to fix it then I ask you to get the right parts.

Best of luck,

Bob

Help for You
by AmericanTexan9999 / December 26, 2006 12:44 PM PST
In reply to: name of computer

Yea, my grandma has one of those. It used to do the same thing. So i backed up all the important stuff on it, then reformatted the hard drive , then reinstalled windows. If you still have the original OS disk and product key, then I would try that. Sometimes the best way to get an old , slow computer into shape, it to start fresh again!

