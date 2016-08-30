Computer Help forum

Question

Computer freezing for unknown reason

by DylieWylie / August 30, 2016 4:44 PM PDT

So I've had my computer for a couple years now and all of a sudden it has just started freezing up on me. Could take 20 minutes, could take 8 hours. There seems to be no pattern to it. I feel like I've tried everything. Used memtest for 8+ hours (luckily) while sleeping with no errors, took RAM out one by one to check, tried a new video card, tried my HDD and SSD by themselves, checked for overheating, did a complete reinstall of Windows, checked my BIOS for any wrong settings, checked all my cable connections but nothing seems to be working and it is getting very frustrating at this point. Everything has worked flawlessly up until recently.

Anyone have any idea of what might be the issue? I'm at a complete loss at this point and any help would be much appreciated.

Some specs:
Windows 10 64-bit
AMD FX-9590 mobo
XFX RX 490 Video card
Rosewill lightning 1000w PSU
16gb RAM

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Computer freezing for unknown reason
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Computer freezing for unknown reason
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
I'm sure you googled this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 30, 2016 4:52 PM PDT

Those AMDs continue to be elusive when you get them in the shop for this. That's why we often just call it the motherboard unless a fresh OS install (our way!) clears it up.

We don't "try" BIOS settings except stock and latest BIOS. Same for drivers, latest.

A lot of these just do that in a year or 2 so it's not a mystery anymore. We swap boards after the usual work.

Notice what you didn't change? (motherboard, CPU, etc.)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Windows 10 all good here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 1, 2016 7:43 AM PDT

What's been really nice is that if a machine has run 10, and if it's Home or Pro, I can use the Microsoft Media Creation Kit to make a new install stick and don't have to hunt for the key.

I see some other ideas to try so try those as well.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
fx 9590
by Bob__B / August 30, 2016 8:38 PM PDT

That's a 220w cpu.
Redo the cpu thermal paste.
Redo the thermal paste on all other mobo heat sinks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
Thanks
by DylieWylie / September 1, 2016 7:08 AM PDT
In reply to: fx 9590

Okay, I'll try redoing some of the thermal paste and see if that helps my issue. Thanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
solution of Computer freezing
by Jean_R_Devine / September 1, 2016 4:07 AM PDT

Step 1 . you do defragment your hard disk .go to Programs>Accessories>System Tools>Disk Defragmenter.

Step 2. now you format your hard disk and reinstall operating system .

Step 3 . finally Downgrade to a lower operating system.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Thanks
by DylieWylie / September 1, 2016 7:10 AM PDT

As much as I'd hate to have to reinstall my OS over again, I might have to try this if nothing else works. Does Windows 10 have this issue a lot?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.