Computer freezing for unknown reason

Those AMDs continue to be elusive when you get them in the shop for this. That's why we often just call it the motherboard unless a fresh OS install (our way!) clears it up.
We don't "try" BIOS settings except stock and latest BIOS. Same for drivers, latest.
A lot of these just do that in a year or 2 so it's not a mystery anymore. We swap boards after the usual work.
Notice what you didn't change? (motherboard, CPU, etc.)
So I've had my computer for a couple years now and all of a sudden it has just started freezing up on me. Could take 20 minutes, could take 8 hours. There seems to be no pattern to it. I feel like I've tried everything. Used memtest for 8+ hours (luckily) while sleeping with no errors, took RAM out one by one to check, tried a new video card, tried my HDD and SSD by themselves, checked for overheating, did a complete reinstall of Windows, checked my BIOS for any wrong settings, checked all my cable connections but nothing seems to be working and it is getting very frustrating at this point. Everything has worked flawlessly up until recently.
Anyone have any idea of what might be the issue? I'm at a complete loss at this point and any help would be much appreciated.
Some specs:
Windows 10 64-bit
AMD FX-9590 mobo
XFX RX 490 Video card
Rosewill lightning 1000w PSU
16gb RAM