Computer Freezes For 10secs On Startup

Hi,



Ok recently I was getting weird problems with my PC in terms of speed. So I decided to reformat my pc.



After successfully doing so I noticed things still were a bit slow.



When I boot my PC up it gets to the desktop and when the Windows tone comes in it crashes half way through it and makes a "skip disc type noise" where it keeps repeating and then after 10secs or so it finishes the tone and begins to load my desktop.



I have NOD32 and done a full scan and it said everything was fine.



Heres my HIJACKTHISLOG since I know this helps ppo:





Logfile of Trend Micro HijackThis v2.0.2

Scan saved at 14:34:42, on 06/10/2008

Platform: Windows XP SP2 (WinNT 5.01.2600)

MSIE: Internet Explorer v7.00 (7.00.6000.20861)

Boot mode: Normal



Running processes:

C:\WINDOWS\System32\smss.exe

C:\WINDOWS\system32\winlogon.exe

C:\WINDOWS\system32\services.exe

C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe

C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe

C:\WINDOWS\System32\svchost.exe

C:\WINDOWS\system32\spoolsv.exe

C:\WINDOWS\Explorer.EXE

C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\egui.exe

C:\Program Files\Hewlett-Packard\HP Quick Launch Buttons\QlbCtrl.exe

C:\Program Files\iTunes\iTunesHelper.exe

C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe

C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NMIndexStoreSvr.exe

C:\Program Files\WIDCOMM\Bluetooth Software\BTTray.exe

C:\Program Files\Common Files\Apple\Mobile Device Support\bin\AppleMobileDeviceService.exe

C:\Program Files\Bonjour\mDNSResponder.exe

C:\Program Files\WIDCOMM\Bluetooth Software\bin\btwdins.exe

C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\ekrn.exe

C:\Program Files\Nero\Nero8\Nero BackItUp\NBService.exe

C:\PROGRA~1\WIDCOMM\BLUETO~1\BTSTAC~1.EXE

C:\WINDOWS\system32

vsvc32.exe

C:\WINDOWS\system32\IoctlSvc.exe

C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe

C:\Program Files\Hewlett-Packard\Shared\hpqwmiex.exe

C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NMIndexingService.exe

C:\Program Files\iPod\bin\iPodService.exe

C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Messenger\msnmsgr.exe

C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Messenger\usnsvc.exe

C:\Program Files\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe

C:\Program Files\Trend Micro\HijackThis\HijackThis.exe



R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896

R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157

R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157

R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Search_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896

R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896

R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157

R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Connection Wizard,ShellNext = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=74005

R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Internet Settings,ProxyOverride = *.local

O2 - BHO: AcroIEHelperStub - {18DF081C-E8AD-4283-A596-FA578C2EBDC3} - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Adobe\Acrobat\ActiveX\AcroIEHelperShim.dll

O2 - BHO: (no name) - {7E853D72-626A-48EC-A868-BA8D5E23E045} - (no file)

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [egui] "C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\egui.exe" /hide /waitservice

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NvCplDaemon] RUNDLL32.EXE C:\WINDOWS\system32\NvCpl.dll,NvStartup

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [QlbCtrl] %ProgramFiles%\Hewlett-Packard\HP Quick Launch Buttons\QlbCtrl.exe /Start

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Adobe Reader Speed Launcher] "C:\Program Files\Adobe\Reader 9.0\Reader\Reader_sl.exe"

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [QuickTime Task] "C:\Program Files\QuickTime\QTTask.exe" -atboottime

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [iTunesHelper] "C:\Program Files\iTunes\iTunesHelper.exe"

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [SunJavaUpdateSched] "C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.5.0_04\bin\jusched.exe"

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NeroFilterCheck] C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NeroCheck.exe

O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NBKeyScan] "C:\Program Files\Nero\Nero8\Nero BackItUp\NBKeyScan.exe"

O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [ctfmon.exe] C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe

O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [uTorrent] "C:\Program Files\uTorrent\uTorrent.exe"

O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [IndxStoreSvr_{79662E04-7C6C-4d9f-84C7-88D8A56B10AA}] "C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NMIndexStoreSvr.exe" ASO-616B5711-6DAE-4795-A05F-39A1E5104020

O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')

O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\RunOnce: [ShowDeskFix] regsvr32 /s /n /i:u shell32 (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')

O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')

O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\RunOnce: [ShowDeskFix] regsvr32 /s /n /i:u shell32 (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')

O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'SYSTEM')

O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\RunOnce: [ShowDeskFix] regsvr32 /s /n /i:u shell32 (User 'SYSTEM')

O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'Default user')

O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\RunOnce: [ShowDeskFix] regsvr32 /s /n /i:u shell32 (User 'Default user')

O4 - Global Startup: Bluetooth.lnk = ?

O8 - Extra context menu item: Send To &Bluetooth - C:\Program Files\WIDCOMM\Bluetooth Software\btsendto_ie_ctx.htm

O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {08B0E5C0-4FCB-11CF-AAA5-00401C608501} - C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.5.0_04\bin

pjpi150_04.dll

O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Sun Java Console - {08B0E5C0-4FCB-11CF-AAA5-00401C608501} - C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.5.0_04\bin

pjpi150_04.dll

O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - C:\WINDOWS\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe

O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: @xpsp3res.dll,-20001 - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - C:\WINDOWS\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe

O9 - Extra button: Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe

O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Windows Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe

O23 - Service: Apple Mobile Device - Apple Inc. - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Apple\Mobile Device Support\bin\AppleMobileDeviceService.exe

O23 - Service: Bonjour Service - Apple Inc. - C:\Program Files\Bonjour\mDNSResponder.exe

O23 - Service: Bluetooth Service (btwdins) - Broadcom Corporation. - C:\Program Files\WIDCOMM\Bluetooth Software\bin\btwdins.exe

O23 - Service: Eset HTTP Server (EhttpSrv) - ESET - C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\EHttpSrv.exe

O23 - Service: Eset Service (ekrn) - ESET - C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\ekrn.exe

O23 - Service: hpqwmiex - Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. - C:\Program Files\Hewlett-Packard\Shared\hpqwmiex.exe

O23 - Service: iPod Service - Apple Inc. - C:\Program Files\iPod\bin\iPodService.exe

O23 - Service: Nero BackItUp Scheduler 3 - Nero AG - C:\Program Files\Nero\Nero8\Nero BackItUp\NBService.exe

O23 - Service: NMIndexingService - Nero AG - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NMIndexingService.exe

O23 - Service: NVIDIA Display Driver Service (NVSvc) - NVIDIA Corporation - C:\WINDOWS\system32

vsvc32.exe

O23 - Service: PLFlash DeviceIoControl Service - Prolific Technology Inc. - C:\WINDOWS\system32\IoctlSvc.exe



--

End of file - 6770 bytes





Also im not sure if this will help but it was a Vista machines which I went back to XP on. All the drivers where got fine but the Graphics one (nVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS) I had to get a sort of patched custom one.



Im not sure if that could be the problem but if so does anyone know where I can get a working driver with no problems for this card?



Thanks,



Scott Rowan