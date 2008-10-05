Computer Help forum

General discussion

Computer Freezes For 10secs On Startup

by ScottRowan / October 5, 2008 11:36 PM PDT

Hi,

Ok recently I was getting weird problems with my PC in terms of speed. So I decided to reformat my pc.

After successfully doing so I noticed things still were a bit slow.

When I boot my PC up it gets to the desktop and when the Windows tone comes in it crashes half way through it and makes a "skip disc type noise" where it keeps repeating and then after 10secs or so it finishes the tone and begins to load my desktop.

I have NOD32 and done a full scan and it said everything was fine.

Heres my HIJACKTHISLOG since I know this helps ppo:


Logfile of Trend Micro HijackThis v2.0.2
Scan saved at 14:34:42, on 06/10/2008
Platform: Windows XP SP2 (WinNT 5.01.2600)
MSIE: Internet Explorer v7.00 (7.00.6000.20861)
Boot mode: Normal

Running processes:
C:\WINDOWS\System32\smss.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\winlogon.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\services.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\lsass.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe
C:\WINDOWS\System32\svchost.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\spoolsv.exe
C:\WINDOWS\Explorer.EXE
C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\egui.exe
C:\Program Files\Hewlett-Packard\HP Quick Launch Buttons\QlbCtrl.exe
C:\Program Files\iTunes\iTunesHelper.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe
C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NMIndexStoreSvr.exe
C:\Program Files\WIDCOMM\Bluetooth Software\BTTray.exe
C:\Program Files\Common Files\Apple\Mobile Device Support\bin\AppleMobileDeviceService.exe
C:\Program Files\Bonjour\mDNSResponder.exe
C:\Program Files\WIDCOMM\Bluetooth Software\bin\btwdins.exe
C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\ekrn.exe
C:\Program Files\Nero\Nero8\Nero BackItUp\NBService.exe
C:\PROGRA~1\WIDCOMM\BLUETO~1\BTSTAC~1.EXE
C:\WINDOWS\system32\nvsvc32.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\IoctlSvc.exe
C:\WINDOWS\system32\svchost.exe
C:\Program Files\Hewlett-Packard\Shared\hpqwmiex.exe
C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NMIndexingService.exe
C:\Program Files\iPod\bin\iPodService.exe
C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Messenger\msnmsgr.exe
C:\Program Files\Windows Live\Messenger\usnsvc.exe
C:\Program Files\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
C:\Program Files\Trend Micro\HijackThis\HijackThis.exe

R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R0 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Page_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Default_Search_URL = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R1 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Search Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=54896
R0 - HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Internet Explorer\Main,Start Page = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=69157
R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Internet Connection Wizard,ShellNext = http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=74005
R1 - HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Internet Settings,ProxyOverride = *.local
O2 - BHO: AcroIEHelperStub - {18DF081C-E8AD-4283-A596-FA578C2EBDC3} - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Adobe\Acrobat\ActiveX\AcroIEHelperShim.dll
O2 - BHO: (no name) - {7E853D72-626A-48EC-A868-BA8D5E23E045} - (no file)
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [egui] "C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\egui.exe" /hide /waitservice
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NvCplDaemon] RUNDLL32.EXE C:\WINDOWS\system32\NvCpl.dll,NvStartup
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [QlbCtrl] %ProgramFiles%\Hewlett-Packard\HP Quick Launch Buttons\QlbCtrl.exe /Start
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [Adobe Reader Speed Launcher] "C:\Program Files\Adobe\Reader 9.0\Reader\Reader_sl.exe"
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [QuickTime Task] "C:\Program Files\QuickTime\QTTask.exe" -atboottime
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [iTunesHelper] "C:\Program Files\iTunes\iTunesHelper.exe"
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [SunJavaUpdateSched] "C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.5.0_04\bin\jusched.exe"
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NeroFilterCheck] C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NeroCheck.exe
O4 - HKLM\..\Run: [NBKeyScan] "C:\Program Files\Nero\Nero8\Nero BackItUp\NBKeyScan.exe"
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [ctfmon.exe] C:\WINDOWS\system32\ctfmon.exe
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [uTorrent] "C:\Program Files\uTorrent\uTorrent.exe"
O4 - HKCU\..\Run: [IndxStoreSvr_{79662E04-7C6C-4d9f-84C7-88D8A56B10AA}] "C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NMIndexStoreSvr.exe" ASO-616B5711-6DAE-4795-A05F-39A1E5104020
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-19\..\RunOnce: [ShowDeskFix] regsvr32 /s /n /i:u shell32 (User 'LOCAL SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-20\..\RunOnce: [ShowDeskFix] regsvr32 /s /n /i:u shell32 (User 'NETWORK SERVICE')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'SYSTEM')
O4 - HKUS\S-1-5-18\..\RunOnce: [ShowDeskFix] regsvr32 /s /n /i:u shell32 (User 'SYSTEM')
O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\Run: [CTFMON.EXE] C:\WINDOWS\system32\CTFMON.EXE (User 'Default user')
O4 - HKUS\.DEFAULT\..\RunOnce: [ShowDeskFix] regsvr32 /s /n /i:u shell32 (User 'Default user')
O4 - Global Startup: Bluetooth.lnk = ?
O8 - Extra context menu item: Send To &Bluetooth - C:\Program Files\WIDCOMM\Bluetooth Software\btsendto_ie_ctx.htm
O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {08B0E5C0-4FCB-11CF-AAA5-00401C608501} - C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.5.0_04\bin\npjpi150_04.dll
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Sun Java Console - {08B0E5C0-4FCB-11CF-AAA5-00401C608501} - C:\Program Files\Java\jre1.5.0_04\bin\npjpi150_04.dll
O9 - Extra button: (no name) - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - C:\WINDOWS\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: @xpsp3res.dll,-20001 - {e2e2dd38-d088-4134-82b7-f2ba38496583} - C:\WINDOWS\Network Diagnostic\xpnetdiag.exe
O9 - Extra button: Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe
O9 - Extra 'Tools' menuitem: Windows Messenger - {FB5F1910-F110-11d2-BB9E-00C04F795683} - C:\Program Files\Messenger\msmsgs.exe
O23 - Service: Apple Mobile Device - Apple Inc. - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Apple\Mobile Device Support\bin\AppleMobileDeviceService.exe
O23 - Service: Bonjour Service - Apple Inc. - C:\Program Files\Bonjour\mDNSResponder.exe
O23 - Service: Bluetooth Service (btwdins) - Broadcom Corporation. - C:\Program Files\WIDCOMM\Bluetooth Software\bin\btwdins.exe
O23 - Service: Eset HTTP Server (EhttpSrv) - ESET - C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\EHttpSrv.exe
O23 - Service: Eset Service (ekrn) - ESET - C:\Program Files\ESET\ESET NOD32 Antivirus\ekrn.exe
O23 - Service: hpqwmiex - Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. - C:\Program Files\Hewlett-Packard\Shared\hpqwmiex.exe
O23 - Service: iPod Service - Apple Inc. - C:\Program Files\iPod\bin\iPodService.exe
O23 - Service: Nero BackItUp Scheduler 3 - Nero AG - C:\Program Files\Nero\Nero8\Nero BackItUp\NBService.exe
O23 - Service: NMIndexingService - Nero AG - C:\Program Files\Common Files\Nero\Lib\NMIndexingService.exe
O23 - Service: NVIDIA Display Driver Service (NVSvc) - NVIDIA Corporation - C:\WINDOWS\system32\nvsvc32.exe
O23 - Service: PLFlash DeviceIoControl Service - Prolific Technology Inc. - C:\WINDOWS\system32\IoctlSvc.exe

--
End of file - 6770 bytes


Also im not sure if this will help but it was a Vista machines which I went back to XP on. All the drivers where got fine but the Graphics one (nVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS) I had to get a sort of patched custom one.

Im not sure if that could be the problem but if so does anyone know where I can get a working driver with no problems for this card?

Thanks,

Scott Rowan

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Computer Freezes For 10secs On Startup
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Computer Freezes For 10secs On Startup
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
The skipping noise is a gimme.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 5, 2008 11:48 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply
by ScottRowan / October 6, 2008 12:50 AM PDT

What I did was:

Ran the Windows XP Pro disc and then deleted the partition.

Then done a FULL install.

Got to the desktop and installed the drivers I had on a disc from the last time.

Its a HP DV2630EA if thats any help.

What I got told was the nVIDIA card I have didnt have a XP Driver so I got told to get one from a site, cant remember the name but they have like custom patched ones.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So you are off the reservation?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 6, 2008 12:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply

It looks like your OS install is not supported. Try HP again and see if they have issued the drivers and INSTRUCTION like you read in the link I supplied. Remember they might not put these drivers on the web page and they only reveal them when you chat or call in.

I see it, I don't like it but when you decide to install other than the supplied OS this stuff happens.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Update....
by ScottRowan / October 6, 2008 1:24 AM PDT

Ok just to test I uninstalled my nVIDIA custom driver and restarted pc.

It loads perfect and runs a little faster.

So its definetly the driver.

Do you know where I could get a working driver for the nVIDIA GeForce 8400M for XP?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Did you chat with HP?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 6, 2008 1:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Update....

Remember they HIDE the drivers on their FTP servers and you have to chat with them to find where they are. I'm sure you know about tweaked drivers but I tend to go with what HP supplies.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Chat not working
by ScottRowan / October 6, 2008 1:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Did you chat with HP?

Im trying to get into the online chat with HP to try and get a legit driver but its asking for my serial and product number and although im putting them in its not working or finding my model.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Another Update......
by ScottRowan / October 6, 2008 1:54 AM PDT
In reply to: Chat not working

Ok I got a newer moddied version of the driver and it seems to be all working fine now on bootup.

A little quick sad thing to ask though lol... the little Nvidia icon in the tray, how can I change the look of it.

For some reason this one is really low pixelish and ugly lmao.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.