Computer freezes

I'm running a desktop PC (Dell Dimension 4700) with XP Pro SP3, 1.5 GB RAM. Both keyboard and mouse are USB. Over the last several weeks the computer occasionally freezes and I am puzzled about how to go through the troubleshooting. It is rather infrequent (maybe 4-5 times over 6-8 weeks?)



When it freezes there is no apparent disk activity. The display appears perfectly normal. It appears to be random and infrequent. When it freezes there is no apparent response to either keyboard or mouse. Pushing the power button briefly does nothing, but pushing and holding the power button does result in the expected shutdown.



System event logs show nothing unusual. As far as I can tell, all drivers are up-to-date.



The only significant changes I have made to the system that may have preceded the problem are: (1) upgrade to SP3; and (2) installation of a PC with Windows Home Server on the network. That means I do have the Home Server console installed on this PC, but I think (not 100% sure) the problem started before that installation.



Any suggestions regarding how to trouble shoot this? It is infrequent enough that going through a safe boot/selective startup process might take many weeks at each step and I would probably make other changes to the PC during that process. I don't think that is practical.