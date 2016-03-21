computer for scraping / databases

It's up to you what you buy. You can access both remotely via RDP (mstsc.exe). And they both can run 24/7.
So you can concentrate your selection on their suitability for your application they run.
Hi
I am scraping informations from websites 24/7. The information is stored in a database.
I am looking for a setup where i can have a pc / server running python / mysql 24/7 and then being able to control that pc/server from a laptop.
How should i do this? Should i just buy a regular pc to run all the time, and then purchase for example teamviewer to control that pc from my laptop. Or should i buy a regular server?
If I go with the PC-option: Do you have any recomendations for which pc to buy when i need to:
1. have it running 24/7
2. use relatively large databases and complex calculations (neural networks etc.)
Thx