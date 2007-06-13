Computer Help forum

General discussion

Computer Failing To Start Up (but tries!)

by Sam_Brooks / June 13, 2007 2:29 AM PDT

Yesterday morning I tried turning on my computer and it turned on for about 3 seconds, no beeps, then turned off, it then tried to turn on again about 3 seconds later and the cycle continued.

The machine is from evesham technology about two years old. It's was a hi spec machine when I bought it, but is average by today's standards. It is fully protected with spyware doctor, nod32 virus scanner and ashampoo winoptimizer.

The night before it would not respond when I had left it on for a few hours, the screen showed nothing yet the computer was 'on'. So I held the power button down to switch it off manually. Since then I've had this problem.

I've switched the power cable to see if that made any difference, but to avail.

Any help would be great. Happy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Computer Failing To Start Up (but tries!)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Computer Failing To Start Up (but tries!)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Any other symptoms?
by Heph_Of_IA / June 13, 2007 2:56 AM PDT

Did you have any other symptoms other than what happened last night?

Most likely you have either a bad power supply or a bad motherboard. If the machine is starting up (fans spinning, etc), but not getting to the point where it checks components (the beeping part), then I think it is one of those 2 components. Memory would cause beeping, CPU should do the same. I'm not sure, but I think graphics cards do the same as well, but I haven't had that go bad by the bios (I have on the other 2... ;] ) Power supplies are a lot more interchangable than motherboards, if you have another PC or want to do it easier, try replacing that. Unfortunately, if it is your motherboard, it becomes a lot more of a pain.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Making A Noise
by Sam_Brooks / June 13, 2007 5:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Any other symptoms?

For the last few months the computer has been making a lot of noise when I've been working on heavy duty programs. It happened before and a techician looked at it and said it was clogged up with dust After he cleaned it it stopped making the noise but it had started doing it again.

I think the cpu fan starts, but I'll see if I can see if the power supply fan moves at all.

Thank you for you help.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.