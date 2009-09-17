I'm having a pretty annoying (and possibly catastrophic) problem with my computer, and I was hoping to get some help. I don't know if there's anything that can be done, but I'm fairly sure that it's not completely "broken".



So on my PC, I came home one day and pressed the Power button in the front. When I press the Power button, usually a blue light comes on to indicate that I have actually turned it on, and when the light is not on, the computer is off. When I pressed the button, this light came on, but the computer made absolutely no noise (nothing seemed to really "start"). Nothing came on screen; the only thing that happened was the blue light came on. I believe the computer was plugged into an outlet which was connected to a light switch, and someone flipped the light switch. The problem only happened after this, so I assume it's the cause. I've tried plugging it in to different outlets as well as use different cords, but it doesn't seem to be the outlet or the cord that is the problem. Does this sound like a problem anyone has had that can be fixed? At the very least, is there some way I can get the files off of the hard drive?



I'm sorry if this is not specific enough. And thanks in advance to anyone who responds.