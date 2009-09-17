Please post details of your system, "a blue light" doesn't offer much.
Your problem is either the power supply(PSU) or the mtrbd. to include anything on in/it/installed, etc.. Unplug the AC cord for 10min. then reconnect and power-ON. What are the results? If no go, then open side cover of case. Before this, if you have any warranty, use it as you may void it and/or take only the required action they suggest if active warranty. If none, proceed as you possibly fit it yourself. That's it for now, post back.
If you like, search the forums here as your problem is a common one. See the fixes, solutions often suggested.
I'm having a pretty annoying (and possibly catastrophic) problem with my computer, and I was hoping to get some help. I don't know if there's anything that can be done, but I'm fairly sure that it's not completely "broken".
So on my PC, I came home one day and pressed the Power button in the front. When I press the Power button, usually a blue light comes on to indicate that I have actually turned it on, and when the light is not on, the computer is off. When I pressed the button, this light came on, but the computer made absolutely no noise (nothing seemed to really "start"). Nothing came on screen; the only thing that happened was the blue light came on. I believe the computer was plugged into an outlet which was connected to a light switch, and someone flipped the light switch. The problem only happened after this, so I assume it's the cause. I've tried plugging it in to different outlets as well as use different cords, but it doesn't seem to be the outlet or the cord that is the problem. Does this sound like a problem anyone has had that can be fixed? At the very least, is there some way I can get the files off of the hard drive?
I'm sorry if this is not specific enough. And thanks in advance to anyone who responds.