Computer died very suddenly, won't resucitate

Was the system running but no display. Are the fans, etc. seem to be working? if not, then a power supply replacement is in order. if the fans, etc. do run, then try reseating any or all cables(inside&out) and cards as well with power OFF. What are the results. A 4yr. system should expect some wear&tear to result. Clean out the dust bunnies, is there any present? Look into all that and get back.
tada -----Willy
My dad was using his computer last night when it just went blank. The peripherals were still working, including the monitor, but the CPU was dead.
the power supply is firmly attached. Nobody has been in the case in the past 3 months. Resetting the power didn't help. It stays very firmly off. No lights. No boot menu.
We've had this computer approximately four years, but it was cutting edge when we bought it and it has shown no signs of wearing down over time - we're not power users.
The only thing we've had to replace was the optical drive. That was several months ago, and there were no issues.
It's got an Athlon 64 2800 processor, a Maxtor HD, 510 GB RAM. I can dig up the exact specs for everything if it's necessary.
But I've heard that a single damaged component can shut down an otherwise perfect system. If it's something like that, how can I isolate and fix the issue?
Thanks!