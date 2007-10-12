Desktops forum

General discussion

Computer died very suddenly, won't resucitate

by Howlleo / October 12, 2007 1:44 AM PDT

My dad was using his computer last night when it just went blank. The peripherals were still working, including the monitor, but the CPU was dead.

the power supply is firmly attached. Nobody has been in the case in the past 3 months. Resetting the power didn't help. It stays very firmly off. No lights. No boot menu.

We've had this computer approximately four years, but it was cutting edge when we bought it and it has shown no signs of wearing down over time - we're not power users.

The only thing we've had to replace was the optical drive. That was several months ago, and there were no issues.

It's got an Athlon 64 2800 processor, a Maxtor HD, 510 GB RAM. I can dig up the exact specs for everything if it's necessary.

But I've heard that a single damaged component can shut down an otherwise perfect system. If it's something like that, how can I isolate and fix the issue?

Thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Computer died very suddenly, won't resucitate
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Computer died very suddenly, won't resucitate
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Try
by Willy / October 12, 2007 3:59 AM PDT

Was the system running but no display. Are the fans, etc. seem to be working? if not, then a power supply replacement is in order. if the fans, etc. do run, then try reseating any or all cables(inside&out) and cards as well with power OFF. What are the results. A 4yr. system should expect some wear&tear to result. Clean out the dust bunnies, is there any present? Look into all that and get back.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Dead motherboard
by Howlleo / October 15, 2007 12:37 AM PDT
In reply to: Try

Thanks:
There was no lights or movement or anything.
I opened the case, cleaned out the dust, removed everything except the processor and hard drive, and turned it on again. Nothing.

I replaced the power supply, and this time got some lights on the front, but nothing from the motherboard.

My father later told me that there was a bzzz before it went black, leading me to believe that the power supply supernovaed and zapped the motherboard on its way out.

THanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Desktops forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.