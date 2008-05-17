Computer crashing after power down

Computer Help forum

by BoomWombat / May 17, 2008 7:11 AM PDT

My computer is home built, running Windows XP 64-bit edition.

It worked just fine for several months after building it, and then one morning, I turned it back on (after turning it off the night before), and Windows began to get stuck on the loading screen.

I attempted to start safe mode, and boot from the CD, all with no avail.

I eventually ended up wiping my hard drive and reinstalling the OS.

This made the computer work, and I reinstalled my drivers and went on my merry way for two months, with no issues.


However, last night I turned it off, and it's doing it again this morning.


I don't want to have to reinstall my OS every two months.

What could be doing this? Is it a broken/bugged install? A problem with the hardware?

Any help is much appreciated.

"Windows XP 64-bit edition."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 17, 2008 8:34 AM PDT

Try the 32 bit version since I'm finding the 64 bit to be too much disappointment when it comes to support, drivers and more.

I might, but...
by BoomWombat / May 17, 2008 2:36 PM PDT

Would like to try avoiding wiping all my data, if possible.

Also, not really looking to buy a second copy of Windows.

Why is data loss an issue?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 17, 2008 3:07 PM PDT
In reply to: I might, but...

Or did you just reveal that there is no backup?

As to XP 32, since you paid for 64 I've found some call in and nicely ask for the 32 bit version. They get it for nothing. Seems Microsoft listens.
Bob

