computer crashes

by ratmonkey / April 4, 2008 1:07 PM PDT

hello,
I've been getting recurrent computer crashes for the last 6 months or so now. Its quite annoying and seems to happen in spurts, will run fine for a few days then will crash every 5 minutes for an hour. I run windows XP on an HP Media Center PC m7470n Prod #: ER883AA-ABA S/N: MXK611026R (not sure if this info is of any use).
I will be running a program (its happened during pretty much every program i run) and the computer will randomly restart. Sometimes i will have to power up and down a few times to get a start up screen and often once i get going it will simply crash again. I saved the error code from the last crash-

Error signature:
BCCode : 1000008e BCP1 : C0000005 BCP2 : BF88DB49 BCP3 : BA9C7A68
BCP4 : 00000000 OSVer : 5_1_2600 SP : 2_0 Product : 256_1

any help or suggestions would be appreciated

thanks,
chris

5 total posts
Computer Restarts Are Frequently Heat Related
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 4, 2008 2:16 PM PDT
In reply to: computer crashes

Take the cover off the case, and use compressed air to blow out all the dust around the fans, the processor and heatsink, and everywhere else inside the case. Point a house fan at the computer inards and see if it runs better now..

It could also be an issue with the power supply heading sout.. But try the steps below before replacing such.

Click on the link below and follow ALL of the procedures to eliminate junk files and reduce the number of unnecessary startup programs and services:

Cleanup Steps

Hope this helps and let us know how it goes.

Grif

thanks
by ratmonkey / July 15, 2008 6:39 AM PDT

Sorry it took so long to post a reply. I opened up my tower and was surprised to find an enormous amount of dust. I followed your advice and used compressed air to clean it and that helped the performance immensely. I had figured it may have been an overheating problem and had vacuumed the side panels and vents but compressed air did the trick. The computer crashes on rare occasion still, but i would estimate it happens only 5% as much as it did before i cleaned it. Thank you for your advice, much appreciated.

If The Heat Damage Is Prolonged...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / July 15, 2008 11:57 AM PDT
In reply to: thanks

...then you may want to check the motherboard capacitors to see if they are bulging or leaking.. Although dusting them off now is a good thing, lack of such maintenance in the long run may have caused damage..

I hope that's not the case but it is possible.

Hope this helps.

Grif

try this
by easeus drw / July 16, 2008 12:56 PM PDT
In reply to: thanks

There are many reasons; it is hard to find it out quickly.
You may try this method:
1. Reinsert the memory, make it tidy and tight.
2. Replace the power supply.
3. Right click 'My Computer' > 'Properties' > 'Advanced' > Startup and Recovery 'Settings', unclick 'Automatically restart'.

