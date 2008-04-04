Take the cover off the case, and use compressed air to blow out all the dust around the fans, the processor and heatsink, and everywhere else inside the case. Point a house fan at the computer inards and see if it runs better now..
It could also be an issue with the power supply heading sout.. But try the steps below before replacing such.
Click on the link below and follow ALL of the procedures to eliminate junk files and reduce the number of unnecessary startup programs and services:
Cleanup Steps
Hope this helps and let us know how it goes.
Grif
hello,
I've been getting recurrent computer crashes for the last 6 months or so now. Its quite annoying and seems to happen in spurts, will run fine for a few days then will crash every 5 minutes for an hour. I run windows XP on an HP Media Center PC m7470n Prod #: ER883AA-ABA S/N: MXK611026R (not sure if this info is of any use).
I will be running a program (its happened during pretty much every program i run) and the computer will randomly restart. Sometimes i will have to power up and down a few times to get a start up screen and often once i get going it will simply crash again. I saved the error code from the last crash-
Error signature:
BCCode : 1000008e BCP1 : C0000005 BCP2 : BF88DB49 BCP3 : BA9C7A68
BCP4 : 00000000 OSVer : 5_1_2600 SP : 2_0 Product : 256_1
any help or suggestions would be appreciated
thanks,
chris