computer clock

by alcaz / May 10, 2004 4:47 AM PDT

running xp home, clock keeps losing time have installed atomic clock but still losing minutes a day,can anyone help correct this problem

Re:computer clock "installed atomic clock" loses time.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 10, 2004 4:51 AM PDT
In reply to: computer clock

The atomic power core needs new elements. Make your way to a Jeffrey's tube and invert the power coupling before entering.

Or just visit http://wwp.greenwichmeantime.com/software.htm for other software.

To repair the RTC on most PCs is either done by putting in a new battery or replacing the motherboard. Most motherboards do not warrant the accuracy for the time clock.

Bob

Re:Re:computer clock
by Nissark / May 10, 2004 5:57 AM PDT

i sor of have the same problem, except that almost evry time i turnon my computer, the clock goes back a whole hour, though the munites dont move, i fix the time, but then ti just goes back an hour again

Clock jumps back in time.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 10, 2004 7:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:Re:computer clock

That's a noted issue when the timezone is off by an hour.

Bob

