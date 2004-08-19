Computer Help forum

by Ezra / August 19, 2004 3:11 PM PDT

I have a Duron 1800, 256 SDRAM, 20 gig hard drive, 16mb inno3d video card and Windows XP Professional with service pack 2 as my OS. My computer usually automatically restarts whenever I close any program. I already tried uninstalling and reformatting everything but nothing change. It also sometimes hang up after showing the windows logo. I hope anyone there could help me with this problem. thank you.

You are reporting the following post: Computer automatically restart
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Re: Computer automatically restart
by Sovereign Forum moderator / August 20, 2004 4:29 AM PDT

Have you recently added any hardware? For example I upgraded my PC with USB 2 and since I made a little mistake it always rebooted as soon as it started detecting it. The fix was to turn off the on board USB and then setup USB 2. After that I turned on on board USB and everything was fine.

Regards,
Ryan Sechrest
Collapse -
Re: Computer automatically restart
by Ezra / August 22, 2004 10:36 AM PDT

Ryan,

Actually I haven't installed any new hardware. As far as I can remember I only installed the game Generals when it started. But I already uninstalled that game and tried to clean reinstall windows wp and still my computer would restart upon closing any programs.

Collapse -
Re: Computer automatically restart
by billzhills / August 20, 2004 4:49 AM PDT

Ezra,

The court is still out on SP2 and what it will do to your system and applications. I'd try to uninstall SP2 and see what happens. Provided, as Ryan said, you have not added new hardware.

Keep us posted
Bill

Bill

Collapse -
Re: Computer automatically restart
by Ezra / August 22, 2004 10:36 AM PDT

Bill,

Collapse -
''Event''?
by Cursorcowboy / August 22, 2004 9:10 PM PDT

1. The article [Q307973] suggests that users configure the actions that Windows takes when a severe error (also called a fatal system error, or Stop error) occurs. Also, please read the article, "A Description of the Safe Mode Boot Options in Windows XP (Q315222)," for accessing a system that will not boot normally.

2. The article [Q308427] states that an "event" is any significant occurrence in the system or in a program that requires users to be notified or an entry be added to one of three logs that can help identify and diagnose the source of current system problems, or help predict potential system problems.

3. The article [Q314084] describes how to gather more information about an error message using Pstat.exe, a Resource Kit utility run from the command line that gives a picture of the processes and drivers that are currently running.

4. If you identify an applicable error code, access the TechNet "Windows XP Events and Errors" page and enter either the "Source" or the "Error Code". -- the two most important items of information concerning an Event.

