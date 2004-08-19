Computer automatically restart

Have you recently added any hardware? For example I upgraded my PC with USB 2 and since I made a little mistake it always rebooted as soon as it started detecting it. The fix was to turn off the on board USB and then setup USB 2. After that I turned on on board USB and everything was fine.
I have a Duron 1800, 256 SDRAM, 20 gig hard drive, 16mb inno3d video card and Windows XP Professional with service pack 2 as my OS. My computer usually automatically restarts whenever I close any program. I already tried uninstalling and reformatting everything but nothing change. It also sometimes hang up after showing the windows logo. I hope anyone there could help me with this problem. thank you.