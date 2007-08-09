Computer Associates Security Center has big problem

Sandy



I believe your analysis is right on now that I think about it.



When I changed to Norton yesterday the Windows Firewall quit shutting down... kinda of a dead give away if you ask me.



I wanted to ask CA about running CA and Windows firewall together but could never get their support to follow up... I mean to tell you these people are out to lunch all the time.



And yes I have been running other background guards (off and on) which apparently caused problems too.



I guess I am a basket case when it comes to understanding the essentials of spyware protection... but I am learning thanks to the great input available in this forum.



As for my port 80 mystery I am assuming that was CA too because when my Windows Firewall went down my modem would indicate net activity. How much more coincidental can it get?



Thank you for the help.



sundownr