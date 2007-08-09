Computer Associates Security Center has big problem

they let off steam.
If you think you have undetected malware on the machine then go to the top of this forum and look at the Welcome thread.
There are more than a few tools that you can use to scan your machine.
It has never occurred to me that my anti-tools (CA or other) would be 100% effective.
I assume they won't.
If I get hit by something that damages the machine beyond repair then I bring out my backups.
You do have backups....right???
I have acquired a Trojan which CA scans can not locate. This Trojan does whatever it wants after shutting down the CA firewall and Windows firewall. Windows Defender can not see this Trojan either.
I have contacted CA support 8 times over the past week but they answer so irregularly it is hard to deal with CA.
I asked for my money back but no answer there either.
Moral of story... CA security software is useless if it can not detect all Trojans. I am now forced to completely rebuild 2 heavily populated systems because of an undetectable Trojan.
I tend to believe this Trojan is telling CA and me both, "See what I can do anytime I want".
If you know anybody at CA please thank them for me for giving me zero options to deal with Trojans I paid them to protect me from.