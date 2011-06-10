As well no mention of signal source I can't comment if is some PAL/NTSC switch, if the connections must be in place when some device is powered up.
Since the make, model and documentation is that poor maybe the only option is to return it.
Bob
I want to use my LCD monitor as TV. I ordered a composite signal to VGA convertor from ebay. I have two monitors ( a Samsumg and a LG). I used my VCR's Video out as the composite signal source. Before I powered on my composite to VGA convertor, my Samsung monitors is blank (dark screen) display a message saying no signal which tells me that my monitor is fine and is waiting for signal. I powered on the convertor , the screen change into white which says it is getting a signal (but not the video). I thought that I had a defective unit. The ebay seller was very nice and sent me a second one. But the same results. I changed the monitor to my LG monitor. This time I got an orange screen instead of white. I am wondering , if I am getting two defective units or there is some compatbility issues with the LCD monitor. Is there any other tests I can do before I go back to the seller to ask for another replacement ?