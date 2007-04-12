Never seen this, but I never faxed using the computer either, and that's probably why.
It might depend on the fax-program used? "The computer's fax utility" is more than vague. Did you try others?
The only other things I can suggest are more involving, like:
- printing to pdf (using cutepdf or equivalent), then e-mailing the pdf
- using another application then MS Word (maybe it works from Excel or Access)
- send the form (as attachment) in stead of a fax
- write a macro to transform the form into a second non-form document and fax that
And it could just be that works satisfactory in Word 2007. Did you try that?
Hope this helps.
Kees
I have MS Word 2003. I created a locked form for sales dept to print and/or fax directly from the computer. The form has some calculations. Every time they try to fax the form using the computer's fax utility the information that they entered into the form fields disappers. Is there any type of fix for this?