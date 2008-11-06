iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum

Complete iphone crash, can't reboot

by Snowtiger33 / November 6, 2008 1:16 AM PST

Hi all,
I've searched the forums and haven't come across anyone else reporting the same thing - Happy
Used Safari today on my 3G iphone, went to use another app - Cubes Lite and whole phone has hung. Phone isn't recognising any button presses including volume, reboot etc. Its stuck on Cubes title screen.
Any ideas, connecting to PC or charger doesn't help. Is it a case of letting the battery run down & hoping it starts ok from there?

Any help from others with this experience would be REALLY appreciated.

Regards

by deeleo_9 / November 6, 2008 2:09 AM PST

Same thing happened with me once. screen was just stuck on the running application. try maester reboot and it should work. press home button and sleep button together for 10 seconds together. then restart the phone. if that works, do let me know

Complete crash solution
by Snowtiger33 / November 6, 2008 3:26 PM PST
In reply to: Reply

Thanks very much for the response. No, it didn't work, no keys were being recognised at all.

However - I did solve it, by allowing the battery to run down completely, then recharging caused it to reset.

Thank you for the help, again. I hope this helps others in the same situation. Think I'll use safari less, sems to be the key culprit in casuing crashes from all the forums.

Regards to all

