Complete iphone crash, can't reboot

Same thing happened with me once. screen was just stuck on the running application. try maester reboot and it should work. press home button and sleep button together for 10 seconds together. then restart the phone. if that works, do let me know
Hi all,
I've searched the forums and haven't come across anyone else reporting the same thing -
Used Safari today on my 3G iphone, went to use another app - Cubes Lite and whole phone has hung. Phone isn't recognising any button presses including volume, reboot etc. Its stuck on Cubes title screen.
Any ideas, connecting to PC or charger doesn't help. Is it a case of letting the battery run down & hoping it starts ok from there?
Any help from others with this experience would be REALLY appreciated.
Regards