by Fish / January 7, 2005 3:48 AM PST

This may be a foolish question but would any brand printer be compatable with a Dell computer?Dell seems a little self centered in there wording.I got my new Dell PC yesterday.A free printer is part of the deal but the printer won't ship until mid March.I was hoping to use my old printer till then but you guessed it.Not up to snuff for XP.Im thinking the free one will be pretty cheesy since its free and thought Id just go buy one locally and give the free one away when it comes.

by Willy / January 7, 2005 6:00 AM PST
In reply to: Compatability
No problem
by percussiveness / January 7, 2005 1:55 PM PST
In reply to: Compatability

You shouldn't have a problem with other brands of printers with a Dell. My mom has an HP hooked up to a Dell, and it works just fine. Good luck!

Thank's
by Fish / January 8, 2005 10:26 PM PST
In reply to: No problem

Thank's to you both for the replies.

