Compatability

USe this link or website to help determine what can be used with XP OS.
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;Q295322
http://www.pcpitstop.com find their test on left side of opening or follwoing page(s)
If you hadn't already check your printer's support website for any possible XP drivers, if there then it can be used. In some cases, using the win2000 drivers can get you to use your old printer.
good luck -----Willy
This may be a foolish question but would any brand printer be compatable with a Dell computer?Dell seems a little self centered in there wording.I got my new Dell PC yesterday.A free printer is part of the deal but the printer won't ship until mid March.I was hoping to use my old printer till then but you guessed it.Not up to snuff for XP.Im thinking the free one will be pretty cheesy since its free and thought Id just go buy one locally and give the free one away when it comes.