comparision of all integrated and dedicated graphic cards

While the basic graphics chip is important, a so-so machine design will make that chip underperform or do better.
What to do?
Go find reviews of the laptop and configuration you are looking at. Find the BENCHMARKS that are common to each review and then build up your SPREADSHEET to find your winner.
Hope this explains why you can't pick the winner by the chip used.
Bob
I have a inspiron 9300 with 64 meg dedicated memory, and i am just wondering, i checked out the ati site and they said there is only 128 and 256 meg for x300. And what is integrated equivallent to( what kind of dedicated memory eg 32 meg), and will more video memory waste more battery life? And is ati 200m express better than my x300 hypermemory card?