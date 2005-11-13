Laptops forum

comparision of all integrated and dedicated graphic cards

by hijack masta / November 13, 2005 2:20 AM PST

I have a inspiron 9300 with 64 meg dedicated memory, and i am just wondering, i checked out the ati site and they said there is only 128 and 256 meg for x300. And what is integrated equivallent to( what kind of dedicated memory eg 32 meg), and will more video memory waste more battery life? And is ati 200m express better than my x300 hypermemory card?

That doesn't work. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 13, 2005 2:29 AM PST

While the basic graphics chip is important, a so-so machine design will make that chip underperform or do better.

What to do?

Go find reviews of the laptop and configuration you are looking at. Find the BENCHMARKS that are common to each review and then build up your SPREADSHEET to find your winner.

Hope this explains why you can't pick the winner by the chip used.

Bob

Not quite
by lappyhappy / November 13, 2005 3:35 AM PST

The 200M is not quite as good as the x300. It's pretty close but that is why it is named the 200 rather than the 300 or something higher. Basically, the 200M is a very good integrated card but it is still an integrated card and therefore not as good as the dedicated cards.

(NT) (NT) thanks
by hijack masta / November 13, 2005 4:20 AM PST
In reply to: Not quite
