Compaq Presario V2000 USB ports quit working

by LvmyLaptop / January 28, 2009 11:48 PM PST

I have a Compaq Presario V2000 running Windows XP SP2. When I connected an HP Photosmart D5160 it printed beautifully for months. I didn't print for several months and when I connected the printer again,a message stated that a USB device has overdrawn the power for the port and I should disconnect the device and reset the port. I did this, but on repeated attempts to reconnect the printer, it was not detected. No USB devices are detected regardless of the type of device. Despite performing all the HP trouble shooting many times and using their live chat and also a phone consult with a "tech rep", all my USB ports are deader than a doornail. I am an experienced user, and have done ALL the recommended fixes many times, including going into Device Manager & deleting all the USB ports & reinstalled them by using my reinstallation disk. I have even completely cleared the hard drive and reinstalled the OS. My opinion is that the printer overdrawing power fritzed the ports and they are shot. I'm still hoping that is not the case, as all else on the computer works well. Any feedback would be appreciated.

P.S.
Does anyone know if using a Laptop docking station connected via the expansion slot would give me USB ports?

8 total posts
Try the usual fixes first.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2009 12:44 AM PST

Once you get the overdrawn power message the ports usually don't work. We have a long discussion and I will not enter into any debate about it. There is a setting we can tell Windows to ignore the power issue and keep working.

More at http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7590_102-0.html?forumID=67&threadID=52185&messageID=622109&tag=forums06%253bposts

The 4th post writes "My solution:

right click START ,choose properties,choose taskbar then customize ,and select power surge...and select ALWAYS HIDE"

Good luck and yes, USB 2.0 PC-Card solutions are a cheap fix too.
Bob

Thanks,
by LvmyLaptop / January 29, 2009 1:29 AM PST

That's all new info and I'll try it tonight and let you know what happens. MS automatic updates should come with a warning. I've been researching this issue for 3 months, I guess I'm like a dog with a bone by now. Once I get this fixed, I'll try to find the solution to the problem with the printer.

Best regards.

Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2009 4:01 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks,

The issue is a combo of bad hardware design and flipping on the USB 2.0 code in XP SP1. It's not Microsoft's fault on this one.

I agree on the bad design/SP1 issue also.
by LvmyLaptop / January 29, 2009 5:03 AM PST
In reply to: Sorry.

Wish I had found this forum 3 months ago, just stumbled on it today and already I've received more info than I ever got from various "support" options.

On my lunch hour today I picked up a USB 2.0 Notebook card in the hope that it might give me 2 ports. I plan to go home and remove SP2 and all its updates as well. I'm willing to try anything that might offer a cheaper alternative than a new computer.

Thanks.

I need SP2 to get my USB 2.0. Why?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2009 6:00 AM PST

XP didn't have USB 2.0 till SP1. And we were getting USB data errors until we installed SP2.

Well, the USB 2.0 laptop card seems to work...
by LvmyLaptop / January 29, 2009 10:38 AM PST

At least now I have 2 working USB ports. Thanks for the info, I learned a few things. I didn't remove SP2.

Just something told to me....
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2009 10:42 AM PST

"When it works, stop fixing it."

