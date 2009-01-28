Compaq Presario V2000 USB ports quit working

I have a Compaq Presario V2000 running Windows XP SP2. When I connected an HP Photosmart D5160 it printed beautifully for months. I didn't print for several months and when I connected the printer again,a message stated that a USB device has overdrawn the power for the port and I should disconnect the device and reset the port. I did this, but on repeated attempts to reconnect the printer, it was not detected. No USB devices are detected regardless of the type of device. Despite performing all the HP trouble shooting many times and using their live chat and also a phone consult with a "tech rep", all my USB ports are deader than a doornail. I am an experienced user, and have done ALL the recommended fixes many times, including going into Device Manager & deleting all the USB ports & reinstalled them by using my reinstallation disk. I have even completely cleared the hard drive and reinstalled the OS. My opinion is that the printer overdrawing power fritzed the ports and they are shot. I'm still hoping that is not the case, as all else on the computer works well. Any feedback would be appreciated.



P.S.

Does anyone know if using a Laptop docking station connected via the expansion slot would give me USB ports?