Comcast Taking Over As My ISP

I got a letter yesterday stating that Comcast will be taking over as my cable provider and my ISP, replacing the present provider, Insight. After hearing all of the bad news about Comcast lately, I am not too excited about this.
It is supposed to happen after the first of the year, so I decided to benchmark my bittorrent capabilities now and after the switch. I downloaded Ubuntu 7.10 over bittorrent last night and it took about 3 hours and I saw speeds of about 500kBps when I checked in on it a couple times. When Comcast officially takes over, I will download Ubuntu again around the same time of day and see what happens.
I hope Comcast doesn't start throttling my bandwidth and send a sales person to try and get me to upgrade to digital cable...
