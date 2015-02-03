Comcast internet goes out after 11 pm every night!

One more time



10.0.0.1 [login is admin and password is password] in any browser running on your comcast gateway [if you have your a modem and side car router set up then use 192.168.100.1], what you want to watch is the Downstream signal levels they should be between -8 and +10, the Downstream SNR which should be 35+ on all carriers, and the upstream Transmit level which should be 35 to 50 on all channels. Unfortunately you need access to the headend/cmts to get the upstream SNR, but for now this should suffice as I suspect the issues are local anyway.

If the TX raises up above 50, or of you notice you drop the number of carriers on the upstream say from 4 to 2, this is useful info.



If the DS SNR drops or levels go crazy when the issues are happening compared to when they are not, this will be useful info for a tech visit.



If you can check with neighbors that have internet service through comcast within a mile of you it may also be helpful in the event its an area issue and not local to just your house.



You are free to say I should not have to do this and wash your hands of it but no techs work at 11PM at night and so if you don't try to check these you may never get it fixed blindly stabbing in the dark hoping to find the issue.



Whenever a tech does come out make sure ALL outlets are easily accessible, and ask them to replace ALL fittings and verify they are tight. Do not have your laundry piked up in the way or furniture blocking access.



Most of the time a fitting goes bad, if they can't get to it to change it it will stay that way and no just because its the modem having the issue does not mean its the modem's jack, interference can come from ANYWHERE even a neighbors house. Its not an easy thing to track down.