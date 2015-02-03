Comcast internet goes out after 11 pm every night!

Not that any will fix it. Time to take any other internet access? I use my cellular connection in a pinch.
Bob
I work online with people on the West Coast (I'm in Virginia) and my internet goes out almost every night a little after 11 pm. I'm on my third router, so it's not that. Comcast swears it does not decrease the bandwidth at night. I've tried "troubleshooting" with them countless times, and the only advice is to swap routers.
I seriously need to check with colleagues after 11 pm and sometimes do some work. This has been going on since Feb. 2014. I have no choice or I would pitch everything into the pond and do without TV.
use a amplifier splitter? If you do, try doing without and see if the the problem would correct itself. Don't ask me the logic behind it but this is just my personal experience. I am surprised that the technician didn't come up with a solution thought.
We are talking about cable..and not DSL, right?
You said router, so hit 10.0.0.1
use admin and password, do not change these please, its a PITA to get it reset when you forget to after turning the router in or exchanging it for another, just cancel when it asks you if you want to, then under connections, xfinity post those, also check them when you are having problems and see if they differ. Keep this info where you can find it in case you need it n ext time a tech comes out. I work for CC but not in Virginia so no help, that and I'd be asleep at 11:00 PM no matter what coast.
You said you have TV as well, how many?
when your internet does go out, try to power down your computer router and modem. bring everything back online and see if that works. most likely it will not, but that is what Comcast will tell you to do anyway. when that does not work. power everything down again and power your modem back up. wait for all the lights to start working( depending on your modem and provider things can be a little different here). you need to wait for you modem to be online what ever the indicator it is on it. after that, connect your computer directly to the modem using wired connection. you will know if it is a router or not after it. if nothing works, you know for sure it is the connection from Comcast. call them right away and tell them what you did.
This same thing happens to me in Kennesaw GA (Atlanta Metro area). Only for me it is between 10-midnight every single day. I work remotely and much of my job requires that i do everything off hours. Every night my internet goes down and every night i have to reset all equipment, call to have a refresh, call back to speak with an Agent, wait over an hour and maybe, just maybe i have services back online. The techs, reps, and other jerks say the same thing each time "we can send a tech out because it may be the lines" ... they send a tech and of course there is no issue with lines. If I had any other Options with High-speed internet I'd take it, but DSL is garbage, FiOS isn't here yet, and Google Fiber is likely never to show up. Comcast provides the worst service of any carrier. They should shove hand in their cards and let a real carrier take over.
I'm also in Virginia and work from home. Started happening about 2 weeks ago. Resetting doesn't work and I end up having to reset the next morning to get it going again. I have called comcast and directly asked if they are shutting me off to limit data. Everything on their end looks fine but I am getting no signal at all. Modem appears fine and they see it and say they can receive data. I have tried bypassing my router and still no internet. Are you still having problems?
I, too, am without internet from 11/12 at night to 6 ish in the morning. I appreciate you saying that you have gone through a few routers. Wondered about modems. I am calling again and hopefully will have an American based service representative who is not working from a script. I was almost relieved to see that I wasn't the only one.
SAME here..goes out at 10pm every night in Albuquerque....and my problem is that it is included in the rent and the landlord will do nothing about it! HORRIBLE downloads..I tested the speed yesterday it was 1.59 Mbps up and .59 download! This morning..2.69 Mbps upload and 5 MBPS download. I cannot stream Netflix at night..nor get on internet for work related issues. So upset with Comcast!! Bought a Range Extender for $100 worked a bit better..but still off at night...!!!
I have the same daily problem here in Sugar Land Texas in 2016, except it goes out every morning around 4 or 5AM. This really causes problems because my home automation and alarm system needs the internet to work, and when I'm not home I can't power down the router every day to fix it. It seemed to work OK the first week or so, until I returned the rental modem/router and got an Arris.
I have the exact same router at another house in Galveston and it never goes off and is rock solid. Comcast has sent technicians twice and I'm waiting on my next appointment. Last time they said the signal was weak and needed to add a booster at the box. It always reconnects with no problem after power down / up.
I am in South Florida and have a slightly different problem. Difference being random shut down of Internet access on a hard wired system. Have to restart the Computer and all is well for a few days then have to restart the Computer again. Comcast/Infinity is no help. I am waiting for ATT Fiber feedback as soon as there are some Customers in the area. If I get good imput I Comcast is history.
Where in Maryland not to far from a Comcast super block building/large distribution center and for the past week every single day like clockwork between 2:30pm and 10pm we lose service. First we began to receive notices that we needed a service call due to a loose wire, we had someone come out who officially declared everything was fine. Now every day "there is an outage in our neighborhood" and "we may have a loose wire" again. Unfortunately AT&T isn't available in our area and Verizon is, to put it politely the kraken, banished to the 9th circle of hades for all eternity, that ate Christmas dinner many moons ago.
Being a bit of a conspiracy theorist I of late had begun to wonder if my internet woes were due to my amateurish fact checking (wink & a nod) but after finding this thread I am only slightly comforted knowing I am not in this boat alone. By the by, we are however looking to take drastic measures and relocate to an area where we can give AT&T a go as Comcast is just so - ugh and there staff is.......................................................................................................................................................... If you're on this thread you know what I mean and can fill in the blank >:(
One more time
10.0.0.1 [login is admin and password is password] in any browser running on your comcast gateway [if you have your a modem and side car router set up then use 192.168.100.1], what you want to watch is the Downstream signal levels they should be between -8 and +10, the Downstream SNR which should be 35+ on all carriers, and the upstream Transmit level which should be 35 to 50 on all channels. Unfortunately you need access to the headend/cmts to get the upstream SNR, but for now this should suffice as I suspect the issues are local anyway.
If the TX raises up above 50, or of you notice you drop the number of carriers on the upstream say from 4 to 2, this is useful info.
If the DS SNR drops or levels go crazy when the issues are happening compared to when they are not, this will be useful info for a tech visit.
If you can check with neighbors that have internet service through comcast within a mile of you it may also be helpful in the event its an area issue and not local to just your house.
You are free to say I should not have to do this and wash your hands of it but no techs work at 11PM at night and so if you don't try to check these you may never get it fixed blindly stabbing in the dark hoping to find the issue.
Whenever a tech does come out make sure ALL outlets are easily accessible, and ask them to replace ALL fittings and verify they are tight. Do not have your laundry piked up in the way or furniture blocking access.
Most of the time a fitting goes bad, if they can't get to it to change it it will stay that way and no just because its the modem having the issue does not mean its the modem's jack, interference can come from ANYWHERE even a neighbors house. Its not an easy thing to track down.
For years our internet has gone down, for about 30 minutes, on Sunday nights aound 10:30 eastern. I finally called to complain, but the tech/sales dude had no idea. He talked me into buying Starz and that fixed the problem for a couple years. I figured that they shut you down to get you to call and then they get a chance to upgrade your cable. If they make 1 sale in 100 calls it's a good day.
Now my problem is back, last night I had less than 1 mb/s download and 4.5mb/s on the upload.
I'll ask my wife if she want Cinemax
This sounds like the DHCP lease for your IP address is being released and renewed by Comcast. Almost all ISPs have a 24 hours lease at the most for dynamic IP addresses. When your Internet goes down at 11 PM every night, the lease for your IP address is being expired by Comcast's DNS server and renewed. You may want to consider requesting that the renewal of the IP address is moved ahead by a few hours or consider getting a static IP address from Comcast. Static IP addresses do not become expired every day and remain active for as long as they are active. You may be able to have your IP address reserved or even get technical support to make it not expire.
