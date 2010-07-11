Comcast Disconnect

Hi,



First, I would like to apologize if this has already been addressed. It seems that most posts anywhere related to this issue are quite old. Anyway, my comcast wireless internet spontaneously disconnects constantly. It used to be most common in the afternoon and evenings. I did a google search and red somewhere that it is because Comcast cannot handle all the users, so they bump people off. For me, this made sense as, like I said, it was most common during evenings and weekends when more people would be at home. I work from home, so I saw the pattern. But, I am questioning this explanation. The problem seems to becoming more and more common. I have had Comcast internet and cable since October 2008. This was a problem at least since beginning of 2009. It occurs on my laptop, my wife's, and anybody using our wireless. It is getting ridiculous. I can't find a solution. I called Comcast and they said they would have to send somebody out and that we might get charged. So, I wanted to see if I could get some advice first. This has been going on for so long.



We have a NetGear ethernet router and a motorola modem. I am not computer illiterate but am pretty ignorant when it comes to modems and such.



PB