Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

Comcast Disconnect

by palebot / July 11, 2010 4:49 AM PDT

Hi,

First, I would like to apologize if this has already been addressed. It seems that most posts anywhere related to this issue are quite old. Anyway, my comcast wireless internet spontaneously disconnects constantly. It used to be most common in the afternoon and evenings. I did a google search and red somewhere that it is because Comcast cannot handle all the users, so they bump people off. For me, this made sense as, like I said, it was most common during evenings and weekends when more people would be at home. I work from home, so I saw the pattern. But, I am questioning this explanation. The problem seems to becoming more and more common. I have had Comcast internet and cable since October 2008. This was a problem at least since beginning of 2009. It occurs on my laptop, my wife's, and anybody using our wireless. It is getting ridiculous. I can't find a solution. I called Comcast and they said they would have to send somebody out and that we might get charged. So, I wanted to see if I could get some advice first. This has been going on for so long.

We have a NetGear ethernet router and a motorola modem. I am not computer illiterate but am pretty ignorant when it comes to modems and such.

PB

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Comcast Disconnect
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Comcast Disconnect
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re: disconnect
by Kees Bakker / July 11, 2010 5:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Comcast Disconnect

What exactly do you mean with "disconnect". Say, you are wirelessly with 2 laptops wirelessly and wired with one desktop simultaneously. Just browsing. No torrents. No games.
Do all 3 devices stop working at the same time? Or only the laptops, while the wired desktop goes on normally. Or only one laptop, while the other continues working?

Now add some extra use of the connection, by listening to Internet radio and viewing streaming video (f.e. Youtube). Does that make a difference in the outcome of your experiments?

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Comcast Disconnect
by palebot / July 12, 2010 1:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: disconnect

Hi Kees,

By disconnect, I just mean that I get knocked off line. Usually when this occurs, the connection comes back after a bit. When I try to reconnect, it usually takes awhile and doesnt work the first time, but always the second time. We dont have desktops only laptops. Occasionally I will have a torrent going, but not usually. Most of the time I don't have bittorrent on in the background. When it occurs, it does happen to all the laptops at the same time. I recall once, for example, I was on a laptop, my wife was, and her father was visiting and was using his. We all got bumped off at the same time. Usually, though, it happens with my computer as I work at home and am online most of the day. Other than the occasional torrent download, maybe once every couple months if that, I dont do much online. I will watch streaming vids on news sites a few times a day but I usually dont listen to the radio. Anyway, it is just this common thing that happens constantly regardless of what I am doing online it seems. It has already occurred once while I was writing this message, for example.

Thanks for all your help and lemme know if this is still vague.

PB

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: kicked off.
by Kees Bakker / July 12, 2010 4:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Comcast Disconnect

So it's either the ISP or the router that somehow fails. Comcast says it's not them. So it might be the router.

I'd invest in a Ethernet-cable and connect one of those laptops wired. Then, if it happens, see if it affects only the wireless. That would proof it's the router.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.