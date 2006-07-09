Comcast blocking legit sites now!?!?

We have had Comcast internet service for years and for some reason about midday yesterday a site I use daily just quit working out of the blue. I called this vendor to order something since I couldn't access the site and mentioned something about the site being down and they said it was working fine on their end. So they gave me to support and to make a long story short after some time they said that Comcast was blocking their site and that I would have to talk to Comcast. It being a holiday yesterday I had to sit on hold for someone at Comcast but when I did get a person he said that it was the firewall and to turn it off. I protested at first but he explained that I would keep the firewall on on the computers and our other router but he would just turn the firewall off on their modem/router. He did this remotely and I was able to access the site in question. That simple! I guess I could turn the firewall on that device back on and go allow access to that site if I felt inclined to but don't really feel the need to in our situation.