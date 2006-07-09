Comcast blocking legit sites now!?!?

It's a DNS issue. Sorry, but I'll decline explaining what a DNS is.
Bob
CNET's Internet services forum is the best source for troubleshooting advice and recommendations from a community of experts. Discussion topics include networking, Internet services tips and tricks, buying advice, help and how-tos, and troubleshooting connection problems & speed for broadband service providers, dial-up services, or wireless Internet, to routers, modems, and much more.
For over a week, I have been unable to reach a cell phone forum, www.motox.info , and thought the site was down.
Went to my office .. accessed site without a problem. Chatted with the site owner, he said site has had no outtage whatsoever...
Called comcast... their ''level 2'' tech said, ''it's your PC, not Comcast'' So, all three pc's I use won't reach the same site using Comcast, but all the pc's at my office will. Hmmm... Im not a rocket scientist, BUT. Asked the tech to tracert, "sorry, I cannot do that from here" was his reply. Nice one Comcast!
Went into Comcast's support forum and posted. GUESS WHAT?
Of all the responses, no other Comcast user could access the site either!!!
It really sounds like DNS issues to me. To test this, go to http://www.opendns.com/start/ and use the instructions there if needed to try the OpenDNS servers instead. That will tell you for certain if it's the Comcast DNS servers.
i don't think he's taking it out on you; you seem to be perturbed by his postings instead. ease up--not all of us are adept at handling these issues. comcast IS a pain for us who are less experienced. my ie7 keeps crashing (for example). i hope you're not so harsh with everyone else. hope your day gets better, man..........
Just a bit off topic question. Since we both have the same locale and profession, I was curious as to your opinion of Comcast cable internet service. I have been with Bell South DSL for 5 or 6 years, but am considering a switch to Comcast because of speed and price considerations.
Thanks
This is a problem everywhere with every ISP. Until relatively recently, Comcast, like other ISPs, operated their Internet service like Frame Relay. There was no security at all. Now, Comcast has since turned 180 degrees and is actively securing their leg of the Internet. But, sometimes, they go too far. In Comcast's defense (I am only a customer), I experience the same problems with other ISPs and even at my office -- system administrators blocking web sites and sometimes entire IP blocks. If you talk to a system administrator about this, you will find out that this is very muddy water and I feel sorry for the administrators because they receive so much flak.
for a year, I used to be able to access thottbot.com, and then one weekend it just stopped resolving - Cannot Find Server. I tried calling support, no help - must be user error - noobs.
I switched to verizon fios and can access the website again. Thottbot.com does do some strange DNS routing and web-farming, but should Comcast be implementing a DNS strategy that "usually" resolves to IPs?
Hi, I copy-pasted your link into my browser on my home PC and was able to bring up the forum page without a problem. I have Comcast & live in Smyrna, TN. I've had my issues with Comcast in the past. Sounds as if you have too. But I think there's a 99.89% chance it's not them causing your problem this time. Which then makes it harder to pin point the problem you are having. I would have "assumed" the same thing. Then again I "always" get in hot water for assuming. Hope you find your answer soon. Does seem strange. Could be one of your spam programs like Spyware Doctor (which is a great program) blocking it or your PC's security settings are too high. Best of luck
dls74447
My broadband provider is Adelphia, which provides an excellent 5 meg broadband service. It's never down and works great. BUT, occasionally I can't reach favorite sites.
One time, when I couldn't reach HGTV.com, I called support. The support office is in Pennsylvannia, and I asked the support person if she could reach HGTV.com. She could. So she looked up which DNS server she was using, and, indeed, it was different from mine. I already knew that my local DNS server in Ven Nuys, Calif., is cranky--this had happened before--and, indeed, any Adelphia customer in the Western half of the United States could not reach HGTV.com that day. She was kind enough to give me the IP address of an Adelphia DNS server in Virginia, one that appears to be less cranky. So, I use that on those rare times when I can't reach an important site.
The DNS issue that's happening appears to be some problem with getting updates from certain other DNS servers. The Adelphia server was reporting failures in getting DNS information from HGTV.com's hosting company, BellSouth. After a bunch of phone calls and emails, I'm still not sure who had the problem, Adelphia or BellSouth (and it's almost impossible to assign blame confidently in these IP incidents). It may be a software issue between the two servers. Who knows.
The lession here is, before you start to think about Big Brother, check out DNS issues.
Techlady
We have had Comcast internet service for years and for some reason about midday yesterday a site I use daily just quit working out of the blue. I called this vendor to order something since I couldn't access the site and mentioned something about the site being down and they said it was working fine on their end. So they gave me to support and to make a long story short after some time they said that Comcast was blocking their site and that I would have to talk to Comcast. It being a holiday yesterday I had to sit on hold for someone at Comcast but when I did get a person he said that it was the firewall and to turn it off. I protested at first but he explained that I would keep the firewall on on the computers and our other router but he would just turn the firewall off on their modem/router. He did this remotely and I was able to access the site in question. That simple! I guess I could turn the firewall on that device back on and go allow access to that site if I felt inclined to but don't really feel the need to in our situation.
This happens to me as well. Seemingly at random... Just today I was unable to view a client's website on my work PC (or any pc in-house for that matter). I then pulled it up with my smartphone. I unplugged the Comcast modem for 10 seconds and plugged it back in. BINGO! Back in business.
Comcast isn't doing this intentionally, folks. Comcast leases out horrible hardware at premium prices and we just smile and ask for more. Who is really at fault here?
Absolutely!
Comcast is blocking my site which I use for my classes in chemistry. The reason may be that it has the extension ".net" which might look like a competitor. The site is available by any other route except Comcast.
Comcast, of course, denies this, so I can't get it fixed. This is a real problem for my student, much less for me, since I can't unload through Comcast.
I will recommend to all my student to get some other service than Comcast. I recommend to all out there to do the same.
But what I find when I've been lucky enough to test this firsthand is that it's something else. That is, my laptop worked and their machine didn't.
Causes are all over the map from firewalls, malware damage, the HOSTS file and other.
The roughest one found the issue to be at the server site that it's ISP had blocked the other ISP in an attempt to block some denial of service attack.
Good luck and hope you figure it out.
Bob
I spend about an hour with the technicians and it finally got straightened out. After trying several things, it started working. We have no idea what was going on, but I do think I need to apologize. It doesn't look deliberate.
However, they don't know what went wrong, so it could happen again.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.