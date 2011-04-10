Laptops forum

by gfbkjutbiruhkjhunu7 / April 10, 2011 3:36 AM PDT

I'm going to college next year, and I need a laptop. I know that sometimes in August, there are lots of student laptop deals. Are they worth it? Are the laptops any good? Should I wait until August?

Also, I'm having trouble finding the right laptop. Does someone know a good laptop that:
- has at least 4 GB in RAM
- has a 15 inch screen or larger
- has at least 5 hours of battery life
- is NOT a Mac, netbook or tablet
- has 802,11 n
- is fast
- has HDMI
- is under $1000
- has a hard drive capacity of at least 150 GB
- has a webcam and a microphone

Weight is not an issue. Blu-Ray player would be great, but not necessary.

I heard about the second generation Intel Core processors, but I also heard about some kind of recall. Are they good? Should I wait for them to roll out during the summer?

Thanks for your help!

Sandy Bridge issue looks to be over now.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 10, 2011 3:47 AM PDT
In reply to: College Laptop

There must be dozens of machines that will work for this. Did you try the laptop pickers at the top of this forum?

Laptop finder
by gfbkjutbiruhkjhunu7 / April 10, 2011 3:59 AM PDT

Thanks! I just used the laptop finder tool and I found lots of great laptops. Very useful tool, thanks again.

I still need to know if the second generation Intel processors have problems.

Sandy Bridge
by gfbkjutbiruhkjhunu7 / April 10, 2011 4:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Laptop finder

Oh never mind, didn't see the link to the thread. Thanks again.

Now for the hard work.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 10, 2011 4:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Sandy Bridge

Once you find a few candidates, post them (I suggest a new thread) so members can comment, bash or adore your choices.
Bob

Dell!
by johnbrown671 / April 26, 2011 12:26 AM PDT

Check out Dell's website - www.dell.com/uk/p/shipsfast-deals. They have plenty of laptops for sale and I'm sure you'll find one that will meet your needs. My uni mate bought one off their website a couple of months ago. He's very happy with it and the machine seems to perform well for him.

The 2nd generation Sandy Bridge has been fixed
by orlbuckeye / April 10, 2011 7:50 AM PDT
In reply to: College Laptop

and they are out. The difference when looking at the specs the 2nd generation number is 4 numbers (example 1st 740 2nd 2630). The advantage of the 2nd generation is the processor has a graphics processor on the same chip. It runs cooler and has better battery life. Another advantage is power mgmt of devices which means it truns devices off that aren't being used and thats the longer battery life. Some of the machines that also have discrete cards they don't really get used unless the integrated can't handle the task.

Sandy Bridge
by gfbkjutbiruhkjhunu7 / April 10, 2011 10:05 AM PDT

Cool! Thanks for the info. I found the Toshiba Portege line. They claim to have 2nd generation Intel in all of their new Porteges, plus they're under $1000, they have USB 3.0, HDMI and eSATA. Only 13 inch screens though.

