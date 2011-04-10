College Laptop

There must be dozens of machines that will work for this. Did you try the laptop pickers at the top of this forum?
I'm going to college next year, and I need a laptop. I know that sometimes in August, there are lots of student laptop deals. Are they worth it? Are the laptops any good? Should I wait until August?
Also, I'm having trouble finding the right laptop. Does someone know a good laptop that:
- has at least 4 GB in RAM
- has a 15 inch screen or larger
- has at least 5 hours of battery life
- is NOT a Mac, netbook or tablet
- has 802,11 n
- is fast
- has HDMI
- is under $1000
- has a hard drive capacity of at least 150 GB
- has a webcam and a microphone
Weight is not an issue. Blu-Ray player would be great, but not necessary.
I heard about the second generation Intel Core processors, but I also heard about some kind of recall. Are they good? Should I wait for them to roll out during the summer?
Thanks for your help!