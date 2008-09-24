Computer Help forum

General discussion

Cold storage of electronic equipment

by vietdoc / September 24, 2008 1:43 AM PDT

I plan on moving to San Antonio from North Dakota for the winter. I will be shutting off all heat for 6 months. Is there danger of harming electronics that are left in the subzero house,e.g. Plasma, HD TV's, audio receivers, CD/DVD/Playstation players,etc

Possibly
by Jimmy Greystone / September 24, 2008 1:57 AM PDT

Possibly. It really depends on how cold the inside of the house will get during the winter.

It might be a little more expensive, but it would probably be best to leave the heat on, just at some really low setting like 45-50 degrees. You generally want to keep the house above freezing anyway to avoid water freezing in the pipes. That, or I would suggest storing the expensive stuff at a friend/relative's house or some heated storage facility.

The magic phrase is...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 24, 2008 11:03 AM PDT
