Cold storage of electronic equipment

Possibly. It really depends on how cold the inside of the house will get during the winter.
It might be a little more expensive, but it would probably be best to leave the heat on, just at some really low setting like 45-50 degrees. You generally want to keep the house above freezing anyway to avoid water freezing in the pipes. That, or I would suggest storing the expensive stuff at a friend/relative's house or some heated storage facility.
I plan on moving to San Antonio from North Dakota for the winter. I will be shutting off all heat for 6 months. Is there danger of harming electronics that are left in the subzero house,e.g. Plasma, HD TV's, audio receivers, CD/DVD/Playstation players,etc