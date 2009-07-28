CoD4 installation issues - cannot change permissions

Windows Legacy OS forum

by altf2junkie / July 28, 2009 6:49 AM PDT

I recently attempted to install Call of Duty 4 from an .iso file using DaemonTools (mounting it as a DVD). I ran the setup.exe included. Halfway through the installation, setup came across several files (.ff files, don't know what that is) that it couldn't read. After some clicking, I realized they were set to read-only.

However, it wouldn't let me deselect read-only in the properties menu - most likely because I don't "own" the DVD. So how do I change it? I'm logged on as an Administrator and I'm not entirely familiar with XP.

Not sure what system info you need, but let me know and I'll be happy to post it. Thanks in advance.

Just a quick question.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 28, 2009 6:52 AM PDT

Why doesn't Call of Duty 4 install properly from the original installation CD/DVD?

Mark

Reply
by altf2junkie / July 28, 2009 6:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Just a quick question.

I bought an electronic copy, didn't think it was worth the DVD to burn it, so I just mounted the .iso. Should I try burning it?

Um...
by altf2junkie / July 28, 2009 11:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply

Bump?

That electronic copy.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 28, 2009 7:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Reply

Where from, which web site?

We can then visit it and see what the installation instructions are.

Mark

Well...
by altf2junkie / July 29, 2009 12:14 PM PDT
In reply to: That electronic copy.

It's not really a problem of the installation, all I need to know is how to change the contents of the .iso from read-only to read-and-write.

