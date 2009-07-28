CoD4 installation issues - cannot change permissions

Why doesn't Call of Duty 4 install properly from the original installation CD/DVD?
Mark
I recently attempted to install Call of Duty 4 from an .iso file using DaemonTools (mounting it as a DVD). I ran the setup.exe included. Halfway through the installation, setup came across several files (.ff files, don't know what that is) that it couldn't read. After some clicking, I realized they were set to read-only.
However, it wouldn't let me deselect read-only in the properties menu - most likely because I don't "own" the DVD. So how do I change it? I'm logged on as an Administrator and I'm not entirely familiar with XP.
Not sure what system info you need, but let me know and I'll be happy to post it. Thanks in advance.