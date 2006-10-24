Coaxial to rca cable NOT rca to coaxial

Yep, it works! My problem was exacerbated by TV2 location: in dressing room's corner niche(don't want to miss Matt Lauer in the am),about 7ft high!

But be aware:

1)to first program the device, you have to connect it to a pc monitor and your coax cable. No alternative-believe me. This meant I had to lug 30" monitor up/down flight of stairs to get the two close enough!

2)there's only one audio output,& I don't know it's name(manual never identifies) but it's the tiny kind my wireless head phones use (sorry, I'm only a girl). So I used the adapter from headphones to connect 2rca audio, & Voila! Everything worked! TV2 sound quality is a bit "tinny",but after wrestling (literally) on a ladder for days with all the tvs/wires/connectors,I figured it was good enough! Besides, with all the tinkering I did with 3 different devices, probably rechecking each device's setting might improve this.

Hope this helps - I've had to teach myself all this pc stuff from scratch (I'm a boomer), don't want to put out any info that might cause someone else any grief!

The really ironic part about all of this is, after 3weeks+ researching for just the right tv, then researching for what to do regarding no coax input, then struggling physically swapping out tvs & rewiring them while perched on a ladder - AFTER ALL THAT - I had failed to consider one thing - viewing angle. Old TV was SD, so this wasn't an issue. But while seated at dressing table looking upward, HD is indiscernible! Ah, sweet technology! I suppose a articulating wall mount is next.

You know,I just hadn't pictured my golden years like this~