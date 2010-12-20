CNET sort function does not work -also some viddos

Real novice so not sure why I can't fix the sort function.Other things work OK here at CNET but can't figure why when I go to a product category I want to sort by user or editors ratings I can't get it to work.Also I can watch some videos in top 5 stories but some(like upcoming Mac stuff) and it won't play video).I checked and Javascript (it is enabled) and then DL latest Flashplayer but now video.Have been using CNET for year and this is first time this crap is happening.Even tried removing Adblock but don't think that should affect these searches and videos(did not before).
Ideas?
Thanks
Chazz
