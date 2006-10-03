CNET Online Courses

Each course is only accessible for three weeks, after which time the lessons are restricted and all comments archived. I believe this is a result of how each course is sponsored by a third party. Unless you had saved the lessons your only option is to wait until the course is offered again. You can, however, click here, select your course, and have them notify you by e-mail the next time it is offered.
Sorry.
John
I signed up for one of the online courses, but was unable to take the course. Are we able to take the course even though it is not "in session". Tried, but can't figure out how to do it.
Thanks