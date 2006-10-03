Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

by rbassman / October 3, 2006 4:12 AM PDT

I signed up for one of the online courses, but was unable to take the course. Are we able to take the course even though it is not "in session". Tried, but can't figure out how to do it.

Thanks

Unfortunately not...
by John.Wilkinson / October 3, 2006 6:53 AM PDT
In reply to: CNET Online Courses

Each course is only accessible for three weeks, after which time the lessons are restricted and all comments archived. I believe this is a result of how each course is sponsored by a third party. Unless you had saved the lessons your only option is to wait until the course is offered again. You can, however, click here, select your course, and have them notify you by e-mail the next time it is offered.

Sorry.
John

Online Course for Setting up a PC to Play Music, ETC
by mightydeerhunter / April 30, 2007 10:08 PM PDT
In reply to: Unfortunately not...

It seems to me that this particular course is more aimed at advertising than it is actually suggesting alternatives. You say you can use Musicmatch Jukebox. Yahoo bought out Musicmatch and is now discontinuing it and going to sell their own product which, by the way, looks a lot like Musicmatch. You actually get better quality ripped music from CDs now with the updated Media Player from Microsoft than the free version of Musicmatch.

You also mention s 3rd party remote into your PC program when you one comes with Windows XP Pro and you can download it for free for older OS on Microsofts website. It's called Remote Desktop Connection.

My question is, why not mention all the alternatives, especially one that many people may already have instead of sending them out to put more stuff on their computer they may already have?

