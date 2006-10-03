CNET Online Courses

It seems to me that this particular course is more aimed at advertising than it is actually suggesting alternatives. You say you can use Musicmatch Jukebox. Yahoo bought out Musicmatch and is now discontinuing it and going to sell their own product which, by the way, looks a lot like Musicmatch. You actually get better quality ripped music from CDs now with the updated Media Player from Microsoft than the free version of Musicmatch.



You also mention s 3rd party remote into your PC program when you one comes with Windows XP Pro and you can download it for free for older OS on Microsofts website. It's called Remote Desktop Connection.



My question is, why not mention all the alternatives, especially one that many people may already have instead of sending them out to put more stuff on their computer they may already have?