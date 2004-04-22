Cnet Download Manager HELP!!

I want to get rid of this thing. It is causing some problems with my small machine.
Win 98SE
4.1 GB H/D
288 Ram
ADM 6k Processor
I used HJT to scan my pc and all references to kontiki were deleted/fixed. However, I can NOT remove cnet from my program files or from Add/Remove programs.
Every time I try to remove it from the control panel, Add/Remove programs stops responding. GRRRRRRR
Anybody have any suggestings for getting this off my h/d?
Thanks!!
Karen
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.