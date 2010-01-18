PC Applications forum

General discussion

Cloned PC as backup

by decatursp / January 18, 2010 1:24 AM PST

Hi, folks.

Excuse my ignorance, but my IT experience is almost exclusively in the Unix and Mac realm. The answer to my question may be incredibly simple; I just don't know what tools are out there.

I'm helping a retail store which has two XP PCs set up, one as a back-end "server" (just a file share, really) and one as a front-end point-of-sale system. Neither has any external data backup, and they are both about 4-5 years old. To make things more fun, budget is a huge issue.

So, given the age of the PCs, I was thinking a simple solution would be to buy two similar model PCs off eBay and clone each installed PC to the backup PCs. That way, if anything goes bad, they can just swap out the whole computer. Any downtime is a real problem, and with a tight budget this might be the best solution (though I'm open to other suggestions).

I know the eBay replacements won't be any younger than the installed PCs, but the driving concerns are budget and minimal downtime.

If this idea makes any sense, can someone please tell me what tools would get it done? I don't know the particular models of the PCs, but they are Dells, if that matters. And again, they are about 4-5 years old and running XP. Ideally, if one dies, I would like to be able to very quickly swap in a replacement and only risk losing a week of data.

Thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Cloned PC as backup
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Cloned PC as backup
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Sounds like there might be a very good possibility
by Steven Haninger / January 18, 2010 4:05 AM PST
In reply to: Cloned PC as backup

of running into licensing issues. Cloning to other than absolutely identical hardware can cause XP not to boot up at all. So, when the need comes to swap a machine out, it won't run.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Details
by decatursp / January 18, 2010 4:13 AM PST

Would I be violating MS's license if both computers are licensed *and* I am only using the second one to replace (and decommission) the first? Seems like that should be OK.

I suspected I might need identical hardware. It may be possible... these Dell's are pretty commonplace.

But if not; is there a better suggestion?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The issue is with the cloning
by Steven Haninger / January 18, 2010 7:10 AM PST
In reply to: Details

Unless you come up with models that have identical hardware, cloned machines tend to not boot up at all unless the media is specially licensed. You'd have to test your idea. It's not that MS is going to send the software police. It's the nature of the OS to not be cooperative if transfered in its entirety to another machine.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Alternative?
by decatursp / January 18, 2010 9:05 AM PST

I see; thanks.

So might there be a way to have two computers (both with their own licensed version of XP), and simply clone most of one system to the other?

Or failing that... I might be able to get away with simply having the running computer backup up its core applications to the standby computer. Is there at least a ready way to accomplish that?

Thanks, again.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What was never mentioned
by Steven Haninger / January 18, 2010 7:11 PM PST
In reply to: Alternative?

You said one PC was used at "point of sale". MS makes software specifically for such applications but I'm presuming you're dealing with an "off the shelf" product. The solution would be to check into a multiple license possibility. I don't think you clone parts of a system. You can build a system to just it's basic content and image that for archive but it still needs to activated with "off the shelf" products or, even while stored, the 30 day window is exhausted. Maybe one of the MS reps who frequents here could pick this up and offer suggestions. I'm just recounting from personal experiences what happens trying to save time by using cloned images on other hardware with XP even if one has the # of licenses needed to be legal. This was easier with Win 98 where you just delete the "enum" and move on.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
This really fries some.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 31, 2010 8:06 AM PST
In reply to: Details
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Applications forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.