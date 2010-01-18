Cloned PC as backup

Hi, folks.



Excuse my ignorance, but my IT experience is almost exclusively in the Unix and Mac realm. The answer to my question may be incredibly simple; I just don't know what tools are out there.



I'm helping a retail store which has two XP PCs set up, one as a back-end "server" (just a file share, really) and one as a front-end point-of-sale system. Neither has any external data backup, and they are both about 4-5 years old. To make things more fun, budget is a huge issue.



So, given the age of the PCs, I was thinking a simple solution would be to buy two similar model PCs off eBay and clone each installed PC to the backup PCs. That way, if anything goes bad, they can just swap out the whole computer. Any downtime is a real problem, and with a tight budget this might be the best solution (though I'm open to other suggestions).



I know the eBay replacements won't be any younger than the installed PCs, but the driving concerns are budget and minimal downtime.



If this idea makes any sense, can someone please tell me what tools would get it done? I don't know the particular models of the PCs, but they are Dells, if that matters. And again, they are about 4-5 years old and running XP. Ideally, if one dies, I would like to be able to very quickly swap in a replacement and only risk losing a week of data.



Thanks!