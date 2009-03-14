First off I would like to say this is not a power supply, BIOS, or bad connector problem. The short version...I had a hard drive start clicking last year, instead of backing up everything I shut the computer down. After that I reboot and get an error primary 0 hard disk not found. So I bought a new hard drive installed it works fine. I tried setting up the clicking hard drive as a slave to get files I need. All this did was give me an error primary 1 hard disk not found. So after 4 hours of setting the working and non working hard drives as master/slave...changing BIOS to auto detect/off...and so on, I always get the clicking hard drive...and no hard **** found. So I thought if it could power the hard drive to make the clicking why would in not see the hard drive? Since the info is not critical to me and everything I have read says you have to have a "clean room" to open a hard drive, I would see what I could do to fix it. I bought another hard drive swapped the platter from the old hard drive with the new one, all new head and such turn on PC...same thing click, click, click. So I downloaded Hard Drive Mechanic Software it also said no logical drive found. So my question is how can the hard drive power up and start make a clicking noise and still say no hard drive found? Is there anything out there that can just read the platter from a hard drive outside of the case? How can the platter be causing the problem, I would have thought the actual moving components of the hard drive would have failed? Is there anything someone knows I can try other than the freezing thing...I am just trying to get a few pictures it is not worth spending more than 50 bucks plus I have probably corrupted most of the data anyway.