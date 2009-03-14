PC Hardware forum

First off I would like to say this is not a power supply, BIOS, or bad connector problem. The short version...I had a hard drive start clicking last year, instead of backing up everything I shut the computer down. After that I reboot and get an error primary 0 hard disk not found. So I bought a new hard drive installed it works fine. I tried setting up the clicking hard drive as a slave to get files I need. All this did was give me an error primary 1 hard disk not found. So after 4 hours of setting the working and non working hard drives as master/slave...changing BIOS to auto detect/off...and so on, I always get the clicking hard drive...and no hard **** found. So I thought if it could power the hard drive to make the clicking why would in not see the hard drive? Since the info is not critical to me and everything I have read says you have to have a "clean room" to open a hard drive, I would see what I could do to fix it. I bought another hard drive swapped the platter from the old hard drive with the new one, all new head and such turn on PC...same thing click, click, click. So I downloaded Hard Drive Mechanic Software it also said no logical drive found. So my question is how can the hard drive power up and start make a clicking noise and still say no hard drive found? Is there anything out there that can just read the platter from a hard drive outside of the case? How can the platter be causing the problem, I would have thought the actual moving components of the hard drive would have failed? Is there anything someone knows I can try other than the freezing thing...I am just trying to get a few pictures it is not worth spending more than 50 bucks plus I have probably corrupted most of the data anyway.

And the cause is
by Dango517 / March 14, 2009 4:50 PM PDT
In reply to: Clicking Hard Drive
It's not recognized by its platters
by Steven Haninger / March 14, 2009 10:30 PM PDT
In reply to: Clicking Hard Drive

It has a controller with firmware on it. That's what IDs the drive and it properties. The controller could be good and the platters bad but the drive show in the BIOS just fine. You can't expect to successfully replace the platters either. In fact, removing the originals yourself is likely to reduce the probability that a drive recovery service can get your picture for you as well. If the controller on the HD is bad, it's sometimes possible to find an exact replacement and swap that part. No opening of the shell is needed.

How do ou find a new controller
by zkyle31 / March 15, 2009 5:09 AM PDT

How do you find a new controller, what is the actual controllewr, and how is it replaced without opening up the shell? I know this is probably a lost cause but I am thinking maybe this can help me, or someone I know, out in the future. And if the platter is bad is there any software that you know of that can search the hard drive with the read/write head or arm on its own without any assistance?

How I did this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 15, 2009 5:11 AM PDT

I bought a new drive of the exact make, model and even lucked into the same PCB and FIRMWARE revisions. It was a bargain for 129 bucks since data recovery was north of 600. I won!

