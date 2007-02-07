Clear Gauges & Screens

Auto: Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350
I could never get all of my gauges in the instrument cluster really clean. Also the navigation / stereo lcd, and rear view mirror were always dusty. I used my laptop cleaner and the results were outstanding. This Swiper eats up dust. I purchased several Swiper Cloths and keep one in each car. We keep them in the armrest for instant access.
Here is the link for the Shaggymac Swiper:
http://www.shaggymac.com/index.php?main_page=product_info&products_id=13
