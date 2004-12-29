clay c1ay - see the amazing likeness?

Speakeasy forum

by SteveGargini / December 29, 2004 6:06 AM PST

Well, they are both on Speakeasy.

Hmmmm.....
by Evie / December 29, 2004 6:09 AM PST

The explanation made sense, but ....

Clay ... Did you sign up with a new ID or just change your screen name?

When folks change screen names the old posts all change when you go back to look at them.

C1ay only dates back one day.

Evie Happy

(NT) (NT) c1ay was registered last year according to the software
by SteveGargini / December 29, 2004 6:33 AM PST
In reply to: Hmmmm.....
See below ...
by Evie / December 29, 2004 6:35 AM PST

... I think he's one and the same. Clay has been around for a long time. Anyone trying to spoof him wouldn't last long!

Evie Happy

(NT) (NT) Just the screen name
by C1ay / December 29, 2004 7:47 AM PST
In reply to: Hmmmm.....
(NT) (NT) It's the same account.
by Dan McC / December 29, 2004 6:17 AM PST
Indeed it is!
by Evie / December 29, 2004 6:23 AM PST

If you click on C1ay and look for all posts by that member, it stops at like 6 posts.

But if you search back on Clay, and view old posts his ID now shows as C1ay which is what has occurred, for example, when Bob changed to crowsfoot.

All is right in SE Happy

Evie Happy

I got different results Evie
by SteveGargini / December 29, 2004 6:53 AM PST
In reply to: Indeed it is!

and I don't mind saying it's doing my head in.
I did a search with c1ay and then with clay and got the same posts for each- how can that be?

It is a bit strange ...
by Evie / December 29, 2004 6:58 AM PST

... but if I changed my name to XYZ right now, apparently when someone looked for other posts by XYZ, only those posted under the new screenname would show. Indeed if someone did a search on my posts, the old ones would still show "Evie" as the author, but go and open up an old post of C1ay that says it's Clay in search and you will see that it is now authored by C1ay. This is akin to the ZDID number being the same with the old software, except that there was no auto-change of ID in that software. Hope this makes sense Happy

Evie Shocked

Must be a problem somewhere in the software
by SteveGargini / December 29, 2004 7:07 AM PST

because the posts that looked almost identical, had different posting times.
Weird or what?
Never mind, my head cannot take this at the moment Sad
Wishing you and yours a happy New Year
Steve

Happy New Year to you too!
by Evie / December 29, 2004 7:13 AM PST

The software does play games with one's mind sometimes. Clay is a longtime member, so one can be assured that if anyone was playing games with his ID it would be quickly noted and corrected. As you can see, I too noticed the change, but was unsure when it occured.

Cheers!

Evie Happy

(NT) (NT) Thanks Evie :)
by SteveGargini / December 29, 2004 7:23 AM PST
Just to help/confuse
by keyhoti2 / December 29, 2004 7:12 AM PST

I originally joined Cnet help forums as "keyhoti", but then some obscure mistake happened and I couldn't log in and, because I originally entered via my wife's MSN page, I couldn't use the same nick exactly, so changed it to "keyhoti2".

Maybe something similar happened to clay, except that he was able to use his original nick.

If you were to fossick around in the help forums, you would find posts in both my names, because I have ended up with two memberships ... maybe it's as simple as that, if complex in getting to that point.

Hardly worth bothering about, especially as no one would long get away with being here under false pretences.

Good point -Thanks Keyhoti
by SteveGargini / December 29, 2004 7:31 AM PST
In reply to: Just to help/confuse

That is always a possibility, and clay would sooner or later spot something that he hadn't posted.
You are right there, they wouldn't get away with it for long. Happy

Re: 2 logins
by Paul C / December 29, 2004 10:11 AM PST
In reply to: Just to help/confuse

I never had two; I dropped my first one when we went to this new software.

I never fossick in public. Wink

And what IS a keyhoti, anyway?

Ah Paul, you've caught me out!
by keyhoti2 / December 29, 2004 10:25 AM PST
In reply to: Re: 2 logins

1) I only fossick on Mondays in public, having cut down from a seven pack a week man.

(Fossick: Aus slang, to search for gold in old workings/mines; to rummage or search for something.)

2) a keyhoti is a person who managed to fail at being a Quixote.

Have a goodun, Gerry

