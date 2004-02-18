Cindi, Are you watching

Hi, Dwight.
I think that "Scooter girl" got the shaft, not being in the final 32... I wonder if there's any chance she'll be resurrected in the two "people's choice" picks, which supposedly can involve someone from "any stage of the competition." I didn't watch this week, but we both thought that the best singer last week was the one who did the jazz number, but unfortunately that genre isn't sufficiently "pop" for the audience.
American Idol this season? Just curious if you wanted to compare "notes" each week! LOL