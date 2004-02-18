Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Cindi, Are you watching

by Dwightster / February 18, 2004 8:46 PM PST

American Idol this season? Just curious if you wanted to compare "notes" each week! LOL

Collapse -
Re: Cindi, Are you watching
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / February 18, 2004 9:39 PM PST

Hi, Dwight.

I think that "Scooter girl" got the shaft, not being in the final 32... I wonder if there's any chance she'll be resurrected in the two "people's choice" picks, which supposedly can involve someone from "any stage of the competition." I didn't watch this week, but we both thought that the best singer last week was the one who did the jazz number, but unfortunately that genre isn't sufficiently "pop" for the audience.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
Re:Re: Cindi, Are you watching
by Cindi Haynes / February 19, 2004 1:10 AM PST

Hi DaveK,

I agree with you on Katie, who sang Orange Colored Sky. She was really good.

ScooterGirl has a nice voice, but her personality is grating to me, I don't think I could take much of it!

Cindi

Collapse -
Re:Cindi, Are you watching
by JP Bill / February 18, 2004 11:30 PM PST

Every once in a great while,

America is utterly captivated by an entertainer

who has charm, grace, dignity,

persistence in fulfilling his dreams:

someone like WILL!


http://www.williamhung.net/

Collapse -
hee hee!
by Cindi Haynes / February 19, 2004 1:08 AM PST

I posted this a couple days ago, my Mom sent it to me in email. They're American Idol fans too. Poor William, he sure gave it his all! Happy

Cindi

Collapse -
Re:Cindi, Are you watching
by Cindi Haynes / February 19, 2004 1:06 AM PST

Hi Dwightster,

I'm watching! I've missed a bit here and there, but it sure seems that talent is lacking this year! Last year I had a hard time picking people 'cuz deserving ones had to be left out. This year, I'm having a hard time picking 2 good enough to go through to the next round! I'm with DaveK, last week I liked the one that sang jazz, but the girl that sang first I thought was really good too. And last night, I think the red-haired girl got cheated, she had a really good voice, and while the guy shows potential, he didn't do nearly as well as she did. What did you think?

Cindi

Collapse -
Re:Re:Cindi, Are you watching
by Dwightster / February 19, 2004 2:30 AM PST

First of all, I am roflmbo @Bill!! Wasn't that hilarious...and then he finishes up by saying "I've never had any professional training" - at that point, I lost it and everyone in the house thought I had gone crazy! LOL This week, IMO, was the total pits!! I was very surprised that the football player made it, even though he has a nice voice, his performance Tues night left a lot to be desired. At this point, I can't remember their names, but I agree re: the red-haired girl, I thought she did pretty good, and I just couldn't believe the guy was chosen over Lisa. I think that's her name, anyway, she was one of the 3 called down. I hope Amy does well next week, she was great in her audition. (short dark hair with a neon look to the front of it)

Collapse -
Maybe they are going for,
by James Denison / February 19, 2004 3:19 AM PST

the embarassment factor this year. There is a certain perverse entertainment value in making people cringe at someone's public embarassment.

