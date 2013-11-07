Chrome hijacked by Yahoo!! Tried it all but no, help?

So far at least - this only applies to my Windows 10 Dell Inspiration 15 3000 Series Notebook



My goal is to have Google Chrome browser as my PERMANENT default. Lately more and more I get other browsers automatically coming up instead of the way it used to be all the time with CHROME.



Although my computer is loaded with a HUGE collection of software, the last significant download that occurs to me was a "renewal" of McAfee (that came with PC a year ago). Could be the problem - but really don't know. On many computers over the years, all have a variety of browsers installed. But my PREFERRED DEFAULT in recent years has always been Chrome. It used to be very simple.



In deactivating or avoiding Yahoo I do NOT want to do anything interfering with my Yahoo.com or Yahoo.de E-Mail accounts. It's hard to see why KEEPING defaults should be a federal case.



I SHARE EXTREME FRUSTRTION OF MANY OTHERS.

Don't know how I lost Google bein my default search engine. Some careless download?



Using Google Search still works ok - but is a hassle to always have to start searches by going to Google.com to avoid this Windows 10 Inspiron 15 automatically holding me hostage to Yahoo.



Navin: Regarding your Step 5:

I fear messing up big time.What does "THAT VALUE" mean anyway? That parameter? ?



Does below INFO tell you anything relevant in what to change? I don't understand:

new_tab_url file has a mind-boggling complexity. I'm good at following directions.



The below is as close as I can be to the alpha-numeric stuff that you cited.



https://*.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search*?*hspart=avira*"

https://search.yahoo.com/search?fr=mcafee

Word “avira” occurs 28 times in new_tab_url file!

Word “mcafee” occurs 9 times in new_tab_url file.



My problems appear related to Avira and McAfee.



Any further words of wisdom greatly appreciated.



THANKS