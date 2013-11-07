Chrome hijacked by Yahoo!! Tried it all but no, help?

chrome://settings/ has some settings on what to do on launch. "Open a specific page or set of pages. Set pages"
What are those "Set pages"?
I am usually a pretty savvy user. I've been foolin' with Pc's since 1987 and on the web since 1996. I've made all the mistakes. Usually when I make one now it's because I'm too much in a hurry. And the other day downloading some program I must have allowed Yahoo in! Dag nab it!!!
So I've got it to where when I click on the Chrome icon on the desktop it opens 2 tabs. The first is good, Google, the 2nd is always Yahoo. My address field I cannot change from Yahoo either. A few things I've done:
* I've been to every Chrome setting there is, the open pages I limit to one and choose to open Google, then when I restart it somehow Yahoo installs again a 2nd tab.
* I've deleted all the search engines leaving only Google as default and yet Yahoo comes back in.
I've done it all, every thing I can find on Google about it. I suspect the answer is in a registry key, which I've done plenty in with careful use I have made no mistakes. Where is this son of a gun hiding that I can't get it back. Even a Yahoo Removal does't work.
Thanks so much for any assistance. Jack ":-\\