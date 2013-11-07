Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

Question

Chrome hijacked by Yahoo!! Tried it all but no, help?

by jackdashack / November 7, 2013 12:52 AM PST

I am usually a pretty savvy user. I've been foolin' with Pc's since 1987 and on the web since 1996. I've made all the mistakes. Usually when I make one now it's because I'm too much in a hurry. And the other day downloading some program I must have allowed Yahoo in! Dag nab it!!!

So I've got it to where when I click on the Chrome icon on the desktop it opens 2 tabs. The first is good, Google, the 2nd is always Yahoo. My address field I cannot change from Yahoo either. A few things I've done:

* I've been to every Chrome setting there is, the open pages I limit to one and choose to open Google, then when I restart it somehow Yahoo installs again a 2nd tab.

* I've deleted all the search engines leaving only Google as default and yet Yahoo comes back in.

I've done it all, every thing I can find on Google about it. I suspect the answer is in a registry key, which I've done plenty in with careful use I have made no mistakes. Where is this son of a gun hiding that I can't get it back. Even a Yahoo Removal does't work.

Thanks so much for any assistance. Jack ":-\\

Answer This Ask For Clarification
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Chrome hijacked by Yahoo!! Tried it all but no, help?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Chrome hijacked by Yahoo!! Tried it all but no, help?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
17 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
So on about Chrome.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 7, 2013 5:56 AM PST

chrome://settings/ has some settings on what to do on launch. "Open a specific page or set of pages. Set pages"

What are those "Set pages"?

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Chrome hijacked by Yahoo!! Tried it all but no, help?
by jackdashack / November 7, 2013 7:35 AM PST
In reply to: So on about Chrome.

Yes, I've worked that angle. But I did check and it's saying only open on Google.com, no 2nd tab. YET, it does with Yahoo loaded, and as I said my address is hijacked as Yahoo, not my Google.

Thanks so much. It's got to be a registry key or something deep!!??? Jack ":-\\


I have a HP Pavilion 23 Desktop running Win 8 Home.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Chrome hijacked by Yahoo!! Tried it all but no, help?
by jackdashack / November 7, 2013 7:47 AM PST
In reply to: So on about Chrome.

Let me clarify that a little more R. Proffitt

If I go to settings, remove Yahoo and leave only 1 page to open, Google Search; shut down the browser and re-start it, somehow Yahoo re-installs itself as the 2nd tab every time. That's why I wonder if it's a registry key, or maybe there is some workaround. I do not know but it's so frustrating and just makes me hate everything about Yahoo! Dagged blame it! ":-\\

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Link.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / November 7, 2013 7:56 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
(NT) Yup. Time to run the usual scans with noted tools.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 7, 2013 10:40 PM PST
In reply to: Link.
Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
(NT) Yup. Time to run the usual scans with noted tools
by jackdashack / November 8, 2013 5:04 AM PST

I have looked at a link above at majorgeeks. It is so confusing, requires so much between downloads of new programs and sending of logs to someone. I can't help but believe all this is to get around telling someone where it can be fixed in the registry. I am very familiar with the registry and know how to find and read fixes and suggested modify(s).

Some of the programs at the Major Geek forum my Win 8 won't even allow me to download like JRT.exe or something like that. I have no desire to go against the recommendation and end up worse off.

If only there was just a place where it could be fixed in the registry and simple as that. smh

Thanks for all you help so far. Maybe someone has it. ":-\\ Jack

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Just as frustrated as you!
by JoeyJoeAnthony / November 12, 2015 2:11 PM PST

Jackdashack, I'm right with you... tried the same things as you (except I didn't mess with the Registry) I even completely UNINSTALLED and RE-INSTALLED Chrome. Nada.

NOTHING I know of matters.

Does anyone know how to contact Google? They would seem to have a vested interest in preventing Yahoo from hijacking Chrome... hopefully they care.

I'm running Windows 10 and have the latest Chrome installed.

UGH!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Fixed It
by Beachshells / December 17, 2015 9:17 AM PST

First I cleared all cache and browsing history then used Internet Options to change the home page from anything but Yahoo.

Next: Internet Options > Program > Manage Addons > Search Provider > Delete Yahoo

Finally: Chrome Setting > On Start Up > Set Pages (next to open specific page or set of pages option) > Delete Yahoo

Maybe I took an unnecessary step, but doing all of this worked.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Solved
by banchang / January 14, 2016 8:33 AM PST

You'll see ads for Spyhunter to fix this all over the net. It doesn't fix this.

I tried everything, Spybot, Adaware, Malwarebytes, Spyhunter, & Norton - none of them got rid of this.

I tried all of the advice on Chrome settings - stripped them all down as advised, removed extensions etc - still there.

Finally, I simply uninstalled & reinstalled Chrome, lost no settings, kept all bookmarks, & its gone in 3 minutes work !

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Look for a program called Splender/Splendor on your PC or LT
by AndyM23462 / February 11, 2016 5:27 AM PST

I found and removed Splender, and Google came back as my primary search engine in Chrome and Internet Explorer.
Those annoying asses!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Alternate fix
by Navin_R_Johnson / August 23, 2016 12:52 PM PDT

Glad you got it fixed, just wanted to share an alternate method that doesn't require reinstalling Chrome or editing the registry. This may not work for everyone, but it worked for me (I believe there's more than one way to hijack the new tab url).

1. Close chrome

2. Find a file called "Secure Preferences" (I'm on Windows 7, my Secure Preferences file is in C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\Default\)

3. make a copy of it in case things go horribly wrong

4. open it with notepad and search for "new_tab_url"

5. The value in that parameter in my file looked like https://us.search.yahoo.com/yhs/web? with a lot of stuff after the question mark*. Change that value to whatever url you want your new tab page to be

* Reply if you want more specifics on how/why I got hijacked and how I found the fix. Good luck!

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
This worked!
by LKLT / September 23, 2016 4:47 PM PDT
In reply to: Alternate fix

So far so good! I couldn't find the Secure Preferences file (I have Windows 10) at first, but was able to once I made all of the hidden files and extensions visible. My "yahoo" parameters were not found with "new tab" search, but at the very end of the text as a "startup" entry. I found this when searching the file for "yahoo" and otherwise followed the instructions above.

I suspect this hijack occurred after a Java/Oracle update. I always unselect the 'install yahoo' references but either missed one, or they're up to something more nefarious.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
GOOGLE CHROME BROWSER DEFAULT HIGHJACKED.
by wwwgjsnet / July 11, 2017 11:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Alternate fix

So far at least - this only applies to my Windows 10 Dell Inspiration 15 3000 Series Notebook

My goal is to have Google Chrome browser as my PERMANENT default. Lately more and more I get other browsers automatically coming up instead of the way it used to be all the time with CHROME.

Although my computer is loaded with a HUGE collection of software, the last significant download that occurs to me was a "renewal" of McAfee (that came with PC a year ago). Could be the problem - but really don't know. On many computers over the years, all have a variety of browsers installed. But my PREFERRED DEFAULT in recent years has always been Chrome. It used to be very simple.

In deactivating or avoiding Yahoo I do NOT want to do anything interfering with my Yahoo.com or Yahoo.de E-Mail accounts. It's hard to see why KEEPING defaults should be a federal case.

I SHARE EXTREME FRUSTRTION OF MANY OTHERS.
Don't know how I lost Google bein my default search engine. Some careless download?

Using Google Search still works ok - but is a hassle to always have to start searches by going to Google.com to avoid this Windows 10 Inspiron 15 automatically holding me hostage to Yahoo.

Navin: Regarding your Step 5:
I fear messing up big time.What does "THAT VALUE" mean anyway? That parameter? ?

Does below INFO tell you anything relevant in what to change? I don't understand:
new_tab_url file has a mind-boggling complexity. I'm good at following directions.

The below is as close as I can be to the alpha-numeric stuff that you cited.

https://*.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search*?*hspart=avira*"
https://search.yahoo.com/search?fr=mcafee
Word “avira” occurs 28 times in new_tab_url file!
Word “mcafee” occurs 9 times in new_tab_url file.

My problems appear related to Avira and McAfee.

Any further words of wisdom greatly appreciated.

THANKS

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Original instructions won't work anymore
by Navin_R_Johnson / July 13, 2017 12:34 PM PDT

I just looked at the settings page and in the config files, and what I wrote above won't work on the current version of Chrome (59.0.blahblah). Looks like they took out the ability to specify your own new tab url in settings, but apparently there are extensions that will do it. You should still be able to fix this using the same basic idea as before:

1) close Chrome

2) using your favorite search tool that can look for text inside files (I like Agent Ransack), search the entire User Data folder I mentioned above for "search.yahoo.com"

3) whatever files it finds (ignore anything with "history" in the name, or anything in the cache folders), MAKE A BACKUP COPY and open it in notepad (open the "real" file, not the backup copy)

4) change "search.yahoo.com" to whatever you want your new tab page to be, save and close that file, start Chrome and see if it worked

If not, try installing an extension. And of course scan your computer for malware first so you can get rid of the bug if that's actually where this came from.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Yahoo Hijack- FIXED!!!
by Odessa_man77 / November 16, 2016 2:08 PM PST

Hey buddy, I have a solution for you that will leave you shaking your head, as it did mine. Google, settings, pages, and erase the yahoo search setting. This is the second time this has happened, I hope yahoo paid good money for that, because it worked well.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yahoo is malware
by Willxxx5 / March 5, 2018 8:09 PM PST
In reply to: Yahoo Hijack- FIXED!!!

Everyone should recognize that Yahoo is simply a massive Malware producer. And they have hired some real idiots like Marissa Meyer and Katie Couric and paid both of these losers massive amounts of money. Also, look at the disaster at IBM, Rometty has even tried some of the same lame actions that Meyer did at Yahoo. She is another complete disaster, her time at IBM could not end soon enough and may destroy the company completely before she is too old to remain there.

Flag
Permalink
Reply This was helpful (0)
Back to Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum 17 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.