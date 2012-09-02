Computer Help forum

by ceme773 / September 2, 2012 12:59 AM PDT

I just installed a new update to chrome browser and now the text size on my yahoo mail is too small and the text size in facebook is too small also. Could someone please tell me how to change the font size. I have tried holding down ctrl and hitting the plus sign and it does not work. Any advice you can give me would be appreciated.

(NT) Did you try ctrl+mousewheel?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 2, 2012 1:01 AM PDT
Chrome Browser
by ceme773 / September 2, 2012 1:49 AM PDT

I just found out there is a zoom button under tools. By the way, the ctrl-mousewheel does not work in chrom either.

Just tested that in Chrome.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2012 2:36 AM PDT

Ctrl+mousewheel working fine Lewis!

Chrome Browser
by ceme773 / September 2, 2012 8:37 AM PDT

Sorry, it does not work for me in Chrome or IE. It used to, I don't know what changed.

I see a report for Chrome.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2012 10:20 AM PDT
Chrome Browser
by supportrix / September 2, 2012 5:45 PM PDT
You can adjust the size of everything on the webpages you visit, including text, images, and videos.

Click the wrench icon on the browser toolbar
Select Settings.
Click Show advanced settings.
In the "Web Content" section, use the "Page zoom" drop-down menu to adjust the zoom.

Chrome Browser
by ceme773 / September 2, 2012 8:02 PM PDT
Thank you, that is what I found after I posted this request. I really appreciate all of the help I received.

chrome browser
by lnallore / September 3, 2012 3:13 PM PDT
Hi everyone, I'm not a techie person and I have noticed that my printer has not been working well for few days. Do you know someone that I can call to fix this?

Re: printer
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 3, 2012 4:50 PM PDT
That seems like an issue that's not related to your browser. So better make it new thread (go to http://forums.cnet.com/computer-help-forum/ and click on "create a new discussion" (top right) and tell more about what printer and what's wrong with it.

Kees

Re: Printer
by ceme773 / September 3, 2012 11:42 PM PDT
The above question is not me. I think she was reading my posts and decided to ask a question.

