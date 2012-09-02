I just installed a new update to chrome browser and now the text size on my yahoo mail is too small and the text size in facebook is too small also. Could someone please tell me how to change the font size. I have tried holding down ctrl and hitting the plus sign and it does not work. Any advice you can give me would be appreciated.
