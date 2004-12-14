Christmas shopping - bah humbug

Speakeasy forum

by Brian S. / December 14, 2004 8:32 AM PST

Every year it is the same old crap, the retailers complain about another Christmas season that is not meeting expectations. What/who are to blame, retailers who stock their stores with junk nobody wants or retailers who cannot keep in stock items people want?

Here is an example, it is the holiday season and my son wants an Xbox. Ok, I think, this is easy, Xboxes have been around for a couple years so they should be easy to find. Boy was I in for a big surprise. No xboxes to be found anywhere, none at Walmart, Sam's, K-mart, Target, Best Buy, Circuit City, Sears, I could go on with a list of stores (and online sites) that don't have any. Who the heck is in charge of ordering these for their stores?

A second example, Reeses peanut butter Christmas trees. I have been looking for 2 weeks to find these with no luck.

Thanks for listening to my complaining. As you can tell that I am really p---ed off that I cannot find items that I would expect to be readily available.

Cheer up. It'll get better
by Steven Haninger / December 14, 2004 10:59 AM PST

Don't you hate when folks say that? As for finding a gift for your son, the X-box will still be there next B-day (if he's even still interested). As mine were growing, my wife would always tell them "You may not always get what you'd like, but you will always like what you get." Then she had to make that work. And ya' know, she always did. Happy

Collapse -
Thank you
by Brian S. / December 14, 2004 8:04 PM PST
In reply to: Hi, Brian

for looking. I went to the links for Walmart and Newegg and neither had any available. You are correct that they can be found at Amazon, the cheapest being over $300.

I guess that I should have been more clearer, I could not find any at their regular retail price.

Thanks again for looking.

Collapse -
You must have missed them
by MarciaB / December 14, 2004 8:11 PM PST
In reply to: Hi, Brian

The one from New Egg is $149.99 as described:
All Products> Video Game Console > MICROSOFT > N82E16875105062

Microsoft XBOX Holiday Bundle Pack 2004 -RETAIL

Model# F2300182
Item # N82E16875105062

Specifications:
Comes with NCAA Football 2005 and Top Spin plus 2 FREE months of XBOX Live!
CPU: An Intel 733MHz Processor
GPU: An NVIDIA graphics processing unit
Media: 2-5x DVD, 8 GB hard disk
Inputs/Outputs: Controller ports (4), Ethernet port (1), AV port (1), AC IN power port (1)
Features: - An internal hard drive, for massive storage of game information: first in the console gaming industry
- A multisignal audio-video connector that allows for easy hookup to televisions and home theater systems
- Four game controller ports that allow easy multiplayer gaming and enable other peripherals
Dimensions: 5 1/8" x 7 5/8"

On sale at Amazon for $110.00

Was out of stock at Walmart Sad

.

Collapse -
Product shortages
by jim c / December 14, 2004 9:33 PM PST

Sometimes it's not the store's fault. My daughter wanted a new Hoover wind tunnel vacuum but couldn't find one anywhere. I found a source on the internet and placed an order for her. They told me it wouldn't be shipped until at least Jan 10th as the Hoover factory can't produce them fast enough to keep up with demand. Since vacuums are not seasonal items, I think Hoover just got behind due to the Christmas crunch. Or perhaps it's a new model and they underestimated demand.

Collapse -
Re: A second example, Reeses peanut butter Christmas trees.
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / December 14, 2004 10:44 PM PST

Hi, Brian.

Most of the high-quality Christmas novelty candies are no longer carried. Never mind that Russell Stover chocolate Santas (our favorite) are a standard item for Christmas stockings -- the margin per item is too low, and the stores make a lot more money by carrying other, higher-margin items (the outrageously priced Christmas varieties of paper towels, frinstance...)

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
If you don't mind mail order
by Steven Haninger / December 15, 2004 2:30 AM PST
