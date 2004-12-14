Christmas shopping - bah humbug

Every year it is the same old crap, the retailers complain about another Christmas season that is not meeting expectations. What/who are to blame, retailers who stock their stores with junk nobody wants or retailers who cannot keep in stock items people want?



Here is an example, it is the holiday season and my son wants an Xbox. Ok, I think, this is easy, Xboxes have been around for a couple years so they should be easy to find. Boy was I in for a big surprise. No xboxes to be found anywhere, none at Walmart, Sam's, K-mart, Target, Best Buy, Circuit City, Sears, I could go on with a list of stores (and online sites) that don't have any. Who the heck is in charge of ordering these for their stores?



A second example, Reeses peanut butter Christmas trees. I have been looking for 2 weeks to find these with no luck.



Thanks for listening to my complaining. As you can tell that I am really p---ed off that I cannot find items that I would expect to be readily available.