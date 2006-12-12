Christmas carol options.....

#10??
There is a carol in this list for every "character" on SE. Find yours:
1. Schizophrenia?Do You Hear What I Hear?
2. Multiple Personality Disorder?We Three Kings Disoriented Are
3. Dementia?I Think I?ll be Home for Christmas
4. Narcissistic?Hark the Herald Angels Sing About Me
5. Maniac?Deck the Halls & Walls & House & Lawn & Streets & Stores & Office & Town & Cars & Buses & Trucks & Trees &?
6. Paranoid?Santa Claus is Coming to Town to Get Me
7. Borderline Personality Disorder?Thoughts of Roasting on an Open Fire
8. Personality Disorder?You Better Watch Out, I?m Gonna Cry, I?m Gonna Pout, Maybe I?ll Tell You Why
9. Attention Deficit Disorder?Silent Night, Holy - oooh look at the froggy, can I have a chocolate, why is France so far away?
10. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder?Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells