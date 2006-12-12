Speakeasy forum

Christmas carol options.....

by Mac McMullen / December 12, 2006 9:17 AM PST

There is a carol in this list for every "character" on SE. Find yours:

1. Schizophrenia?Do You Hear What I Hear?

2. Multiple Personality Disorder?We Three Kings Disoriented Are

3. Dementia?I Think I?ll be Home for Christmas

4. Narcissistic?Hark the Herald Angels Sing About Me

5. Maniac?Deck the Halls & Walls & House & Lawn & Streets & Stores & Office & Town & Cars & Buses & Trucks & Trees &?

6. Paranoid?Santa Claus is Coming to Town to Get Me

7. Borderline Personality Disorder?Thoughts of Roasting on an Open Fire

8. Personality Disorder?You Better Watch Out, I?m Gonna Cry, I?m Gonna Pout, Maybe I?ll Tell You Why

9. Attention Deficit Disorder?Silent Night, Holy - oooh look at the froggy, can I have a chocolate, why is France so far away?

10. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder?Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells

Maybe
by Glenda / December 12, 2006 9:26 AM PST

#10?? Devil

#9 or home fries,easter eggs, need an oilchange, I know
by WOODS-HICK / December 12, 2006 12:23 PM PST

hobo my cat, the mississippi has four eyes but can't see, what was the topic?

(NT) lol
by Mark5019 / December 12, 2006 12:39 PM PST
Cnestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost stamping on
by Ziks511 / December 12, 2006 12:46 PM PST

your toes, Yuletide carols sung off-key by a choir, and snot dripping freely from your nose, Everybody knows...

Rob

