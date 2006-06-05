PC's have been known to trash data on the firewire connection. The Mac's support of NTFS is still on the rise so that leaves us with one solution. A network connected drive. That is, ethernet.
Toss the drives onto your LAN with either some Buffalo box or that old PC or Mac and you'll have solved this one.
Bob
In reading the reviews for the best external hard drive (with significant memory, up to 1TB), I cannot find a review that suggests the best choice for someone who at home needs to backup BOTH PCs and MACs - do you have any suggestions?
Thanks a lot.