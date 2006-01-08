No FM Tuner, but very long battery life, (40 hours). And holds 20gigs.
I need a player that works as a normal player but must also be suitable for several days driving often. It must have a large hard drive - at least 20Gb, ability to be powered by the car battery, ability to play through the car audio system (by tuning in from the fm radio?). Other requirements would be an fm tuner, ac adapter and the ability to record 3 days worth of lectures as well as playing a wide variety of audio files and can be used with external speakers in a fixed position. Is there one like that?