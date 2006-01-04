Windows Legacy OS forum

by ramusson / January 4, 2006 7:07 PM PST

XP pro with SP1 & SP2, 256 RAM, etc..

I wish to use Divx 5x codec for ENCODING to MPEG4, and Divx 6.3 codec for playback.

The problem is that my OS permits only 1 Divx codec; either 5x or 6.3.

I wish to use Auto GordianKnot with Divx encoder, but Divx 6.3 does not permit AGK to run. And only the Divx player with 6.3 codec allows multi language sound tracks and sub titles.

Is there a way by which I can have both the codecs available on my system? One way, perhaps, is to have 2 user profiles, with each having one of the codecs.

Any better way?

Thanks.

No
by Kono Kusotare / January 5, 2006 2:04 AM PST
In reply to: Choice of Codec

The codecs are program specific, not profile related. If the O/S permits only 1, the only way I can think of having 2 is with a multiboot system.

How about a parallel OS?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 5, 2006 3:03 AM PST
In reply to: Choice of Codec

You could parallel install XP (google.com) and configure each OS to be optimized for each use.

Bob

Another way,
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 5, 2006 4:19 AM PST
In reply to: Choice of Codec

but probably not the tidiest, is to uninstall the DivX 6.3 codec whilst you are encoding, then reinstall it for playback, and do that each time.

Like I said, messy.

Mark

