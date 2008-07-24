CHKDSK Problem

- run chkdsk from the recovery console (see http://support.microsoft.com/kb/831426) with the RIGHT parameters
- in the recovery console, find autochk.exe on your hard disk and rename it, so it won't run
The recovery console requires you know the password of the hidden Administrator user. By default, that's blank.
I think there can be 2 reasons for what happens:
1. The hard disk is defective. Replace the hard disk.
2. There's something on the hard disk chkdsk doesn't handle correctly, but the disk isn't damaged and will function fine after you do a clean install (destructive, that's including a format) from your Windows XP disk.
To discriminate between 1 and 2:
a. Run the manufacturers hard drive diagnostics
b. Just start doing #2. If it fails, it's #1. If it works, it was #2.
Kees
Hi.
I'm using Windows XP Service Pack 2, and i'm having a problem with the chkdsk.
It happens when i turn on the computer.
If i don't skip the process, it'll stuck at stage 2.
-------------------------------------
CHKDSK is verifying files (Stage 1 of 3)
File verification completed.
CHKDSK is verifying indexes (Stage 2 of 3)
0 percent completed.
...
--------------------------------------
That's the problem.
It's always stuck at stage 2.
I don't know why.
Maybe there's anyone out there who knows what causes this?
After the Windows started up, i ran Windows Disk Defragmenter. (The one in Accessory tab)
I was planning to analyze drive C:\
But, i can't. It says chkdsk is scheduled.
I scanned for viruses, and there's no virus/malware/spyware detected.
But, when the scan was in progress, a small balloon pops up from the system tray. it said
"C:\Docs and Settings\-------\Free Download Manager\uploads1.sav is corrupt and unreadable."
"C:\Program Files\avast\setup\xps-8042200.vpu is corrupt and unreadable."
C:\WINDOWS\system32\catroot2\tmp.edb is corrupt and unreadable."
Well, i'm afraid if those corrupted files cause all this.
If there's anyone knows about this problem and the solution, please reply...
Thanks