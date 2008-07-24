Computer Help forum

by Ruzzells / July 24, 2008 5:04 PM PDT

Hi.
I'm using Windows XP Service Pack 2, and i'm having a problem with the chkdsk.

It happens when i turn on the computer.
If i don't skip the process, it'll stuck at stage 2.

-------------------------------------

CHKDSK is verifying files (Stage 1 of 3)
File verification completed.
CHKDSK is verifying indexes (Stage 2 of 3)
0 percent completed.

...
--------------------------------------
That's the problem.
It's always stuck at stage 2.
I don't know why.
Maybe there's anyone out there who knows what causes this?

After the Windows started up, i ran Windows Disk Defragmenter. (The one in Accessory tab)
I was planning to analyze drive C:\
But, i can't. It says chkdsk is scheduled.

I scanned for viruses, and there's no virus/malware/spyware detected.
But, when the scan was in progress, a small balloon pops up from the system tray. it said
"C:\Docs and Settings\-------\Free Download Manager\uploads1.sav is corrupt and unreadable."
"C:\Program Files\avast\setup\xps-8042200.vpu is corrupt and unreadable."
C:\WINDOWS\system32\catroot2\tmp.edb is corrupt and unreadable."

Well, i'm afraid if those corrupted files cause all this.
If there's anyone knows about this problem and the solution, please reply...
Thanks

Things to try:
by Kees Bakker / July 24, 2008 6:33 PM PDT
In reply to: CHKDSK Problem

- run chkdsk from the recovery console (see http://support.microsoft.com/kb/831426) with the RIGHT parameters

- in the recovery console, find autochk.exe on your hard disk and rename it, so it won't run

The recovery console requires you know the password of the hidden Administrator user. By default, that's blank.

I think there can be 2 reasons for what happens:
1. The hard disk is defective. Replace the hard disk.
2. There's something on the hard disk chkdsk doesn't handle correctly, but the disk isn't damaged and will function fine after you do a clean install (destructive, that's including a format) from your Windows XP disk.

To discriminate between 1 and 2:
a. Run the manufacturers hard drive diagnostics
b. Just start doing #2. If it fails, it's #1. If it works, it was #2.


Kees

Thanks.
by Ruzzells / July 25, 2008 12:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Things to try:

Thanks a lot for the reply.
Well, i ran the chkdsk when i was creating this thread.
And, just 5 minutes after i finished creating this thread, it comes to a result.
The corrupted files i mentioned are the culprit.
Although after the stage 2 is finished, the chkdsk is closed automatically... I thought it has finished and no more problem.
So i restarted the computer and chkdsk appears again, so i waited for any changes/result. Well, it says "C:\DOC1~\UPLOADS1.sav is deleted".
And, i restarted the computer again after the chkdsk is completed.
Well, problem's solved.

Thank you so much for replying.
I'll remember your answer in case the problem appears again.
Once again, thanks. Have a great day

