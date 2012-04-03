Storage forum

Check who has used hard drive

by GiantDeskLamp / April 3, 2012 3:16 AM PDT

Hi, I was wondering if there was any way for me to check which computers in the past my external hard drive has been connected to. I want to check if anyone has been using/going through my hard drive. What happened is my external hard drive fell and broke. I was wondering if I could check -my- computer for any data/file that would tell where the hard drive connected in the past had also been connected to. ie. would their computers have left some sort of "stamp" or something on the hard drive that would have been left over on my computer after I last connected the hard drive to mine? I'm running Lion and the other people would probably have been on Snow Leopard. But the problem is the hard drive with the files broke and is now gone...so if someone used my hard drive, and then I plugged it into my laptop before it broke, would there be any information on my laptop that would tell where else that past connected drive had been?

Please help
by GiantDeskLamp / April 3, 2012 11:37 PM PDT

Please if anyone could help it would be much appreciated

My answer is no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 4, 2012 2:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Please help

While I do know about some Windows event viewer even that does not apply and would not hold the details you are looking for. At this point this answer looks to be no.
Bob

no
by mylovem / April 4, 2012 5:24 PM PDT

i haven't heard something about that. Sad

