Check who has used hard drive

Please if anyone could help it would be much appreciated
Hi, I was wondering if there was any way for me to check which computers in the past my external hard drive has been connected to. I want to check if anyone has been using/going through my hard drive. What happened is my external hard drive fell and broke. I was wondering if I could check -my- computer for any data/file that would tell where the hard drive connected in the past had also been connected to. ie. would their computers have left some sort of "stamp" or something on the hard drive that would have been left over on my computer after I last connected the hard drive to mine? I'm running Lion and the other people would probably have been on Snow Leopard. But the problem is the hard drive with the files broke and is now gone...so if someone used my hard drive, and then I plugged it into my laptop before it broke, would there be any information on my laptop that would tell where else that past connected drive had been?