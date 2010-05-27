check engine lights

Take your Vehicle to your local Autozone they will do a free check on you engine light with an OBDII scanner. Note that the employee that is doing this may or may not be a mechanic. But generally with a evap code the vehicle will continue to run . The # 1 reason for those codes is due to loose or missing gas caps . #2 People fill the vehicle up while its running , never do this what happens is you get fuel into your vapor line blocking passage through the system creating higher fuel tank pressures and also saturating the evap canister with gasoline. #3 your canister purge or vent solenoid is bad not allowing the fuel vapors to circulate throughout the system releasing fuel tank pressure. #4 The fuel tank pressure sensor is bad and is getting a false reading. NOTE DO NOT DRIVE THE VEHICLE IF YOU SMELL GASOLINE OUTSIDE OF THE VEHICLE OR COMING THROUGH THE VENTS THIS IS VERY DANGEROUS..!!!
Hi everyone,
My Corolla (model,year, 2000) got check engine lighted .
The mechanic told me that a pressure sensor in the gasoline tank faulted He said the car would work without replacing it.Replacing it costs around 150 USD (part and labor )A scanner to read OBD2 code is around 100 USD What should I choose
Thank you four your time and advice
hpc