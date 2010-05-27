Auto Repair forum

General discussion

check engine lights

by hpc / May 27, 2010 2:24 PM PDT

Hi everyone,
My Corolla (model,year, 2000) got check engine lighted .
The mechanic told me that a pressure sensor in the gasoline tank faulted He said the car would work without replacing it.Replacing it costs around 150 USD (part and labor )A scanner to read OBD2 code is around 100 USD What should I choose
Thank you four your time and advice
hpc

check engine lights





check engine lights



7 total posts
Collapse -
A Evap code
by aws_skater74 / May 29, 2010 4:07 PM PDT
In reply to: check engine lights

Take your Vehicle to your local Autozone they will do a free check on you engine light with an OBDII scanner. Note that the employee that is doing this may or may not be a mechanic. But generally with a evap code the vehicle will continue to run . The # 1 reason for those codes is due to loose or missing gas caps . #2 People fill the vehicle up while its running , never do this what happens is you get fuel into your vapor line blocking passage through the system creating higher fuel tank pressures and also saturating the evap canister with gasoline. #3 your canister purge or vent solenoid is bad not allowing the fuel vapors to circulate throughout the system releasing fuel tank pressure. #4 The fuel tank pressure sensor is bad and is getting a false reading. NOTE DO NOT DRIVE THE VEHICLE IF YOU SMELL GASOLINE OUTSIDE OF THE VEHICLE OR COMING THROUGH THE VENTS THIS IS VERY DANGEROUS..!!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank
by hpc / June 5, 2010 1:43 PM PDT
In reply to: A Evap code

Hi aws_skater74 ,
Thank you for your time and advice
Thank again.
hpc

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
good advice
by mattrunner / June 7, 2010 7:10 PM PDT
In reply to: A Evap code

this is really a great piece of advice

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply EVAP Code
by aws_skater74 / June 9, 2010 2:30 PM PDT
In reply to: good advice

Not to sound arrogant but I am a fully certified mechanic . Most places you take your car to will not tell you these simple things they try to make the problem seem larger than it really is. 5 out of ten times it is usually just a loose or missing fuel cap or the rubber o-ring on the thing is so worn out it leaks. Some times its user error by filling up the car while its running BAD DO NOT DO THIS !!!! I will be posting more answers to any questions so feel free to hit me up for any advice ...

There have been cases of the light coming on for an evap due to extreme weather changes where the ambient air temp does changes significantly in a short period of time the gases will expand and contract at a rate that the fuel tank pressure sensor will pick up on it and trigger the light.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
evap error code
by jbroun / July 12, 2010 1:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply EVAP Code

my 07 cobalt has been throwing a error code saying excessive flow from the purge valve. i already checked case vents replaced fuel cap and tightened it down as much as possible.... the dealership said the couldn't find the code(dumb @$$es) but were able to delete it and told me it was fixed after "re tightening" my fuel cap once more. Guess what, just as i told the tech, the code came back and the car still stalls every time i get gas and now every now and then when just start the thing. Can any one help?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Excessive flow
by aws_skater74 / July 14, 2010 2:09 PM PDT
In reply to: evap error code

There are no codes that describe excessive flow from the purge valve sounds like they are feeding you a line a bs. Unless you misunderstood them and they really said excessive flow from the egr valve which would make sense .

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Auto Repair forum 7 total posts
