Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Check disk

by fireguyinont / September 15, 2004 7:25 AM PDT

I just formatted my hard drive and re-installed Win XP.
Now every time I boot up it wants to check the disk, times out and starts up again.What might the problem be?
Thanks in advance.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Check disk
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Check disk
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
For starters you formatted the disk.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 15, 2004 7:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Check disk

A clean install of XP does not involve formatting the drive prior to install. Its a great way of creating issues.

http://www.blackviper.com/Articles/OS/InstallXPPro/installxppro1.htm shows a clean install and... no format of the hard disk was done.

It's also possible the install is incorrect or incomplete. Most don't know to install motherboard or other drivers which Microsoft won't do for us.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Check disk
by Merl Priester / September 15, 2004 7:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Check disk

Why did you format and start over?

Could be a bad drive, a bad install, etc.

Will it boot in safe mode or can you get that far?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Check disk
by fireguyinont / September 15, 2004 7:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Check disk

Computer completely crashed, couldn't start it up even in safe mode. The only way to get it going was in start with the Win XP disc and format and reinstall.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) And the format was a mistep. Try again.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 15, 2004 7:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Check disk
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Check disk
by Merl Priester / September 15, 2004 4:15 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Check disk

Check the drive for problems with software provided by manufactureres website.

If it crashed, most likely the drive is bad.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.