Check disk

A clean install of XP does not involve formatting the drive prior to install. Its a great way of creating issues.
http://www.blackviper.com/Articles/OS/InstallXPPro/installxppro1.htm shows a clean install and... no format of the hard disk was done.
It's also possible the install is incorrect or incomplete. Most don't know to install motherboard or other drivers which Microsoft won't do for us.
Bob
I just formatted my hard drive and re-installed Win XP.
Now every time I boot up it wants to check the disk, times out and starts up again.What might the problem be?
Thanks in advance.