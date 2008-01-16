Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Chasing Storm into 2008

by Marianna Schmudlach / January 16, 2008

by Trend Micro

The 2007 Internet weather report is in: It was the Stormiest we have seen. The security arena endured a year of Storm ? the ever-changing pool of malware with a propensity to keep its calendar busy and rain on the AV parade. This was where its seeds were planted and where it was already noted for its enhanced social engineering, plus its multi-component, complex techniques for profit.

Its dark clouds started to form in October of 2006 when the WORM_NUWAR family first started spreading doomsday messages like the alleged death of the incumbent US president, the Third World War, and an imminent nuclear war.

It would not be heard from again until January 2007, when it earned its ?Storm? stamp for squatting on the real-world European storm Kyrill. The spammed email messages that it sent out contained a Trojan that creates a unique P2P-like botnet and downloads files, including a worm that mass-mails itself. Its use of fake eCards and timely events as social engineering techniques were also observed, as well as its bid for Web world domination as it attacked the STRAT malware family.

