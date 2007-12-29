Character generator software or other options?

When you add video to this type of function the complexity and cost go way up. Flash animation might be a compromise.
Here is another possibility:
http://www.download.com/Camtasia-Studio/3000-13633_4-10753215.html?tag=pub
I wanted to know how I can display song lyrics at church from our laptop and through our projector. Currently we are just using Powerpoint slideshow (with only background and lyrics) on a laptop hooked up directly to our projector. I would like to have a setup like a character generator for the lyrics over my choice of still backgrounds, video or perhaps live video someday. Are there inexpensive options to accomplish this?
