Audio & Video Software forum

General discussion

Character generator software or other options?

by dat9993 / December 29, 2007 4:21 PM PST

I wanted to know how I can display song lyrics at church from our laptop and through our projector. Currently we are just using Powerpoint slideshow (with only background and lyrics) on a laptop hooked up directly to our projector. I would like to have a setup like a character generator for the lyrics over my choice of still backgrounds, video or perhaps live video someday. Are there inexpensive options to accomplish this?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Character generator software or other options?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Character generator software or other options?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
This might work
by Dango517 / December 29, 2007 5:00 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You'll be surprised how easy that software is to write.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2007 11:10 PM PST

Go get the FREE Visual Basic Express from Microsoft. Now write about ten lines of code (less really) and you have your teleprompter.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It's not quite clear to me what you are looking for.
by Kiddpeat / December 30, 2007 1:26 AM PST

The simplest approach is something like Photoshop that can composite whatever text or images you wish.

Stepping up a bit, After Effects can feed progressive text on top of a video or still photo background.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by dat9993 / January 9, 2008 5:04 PM PST

Thanks... I'll try these suggestions.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Geeeez, this post is 11 days old I thought it was done
by Dango517 / January 9, 2008 5:20 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks

Good luck. I bet you have a pile of e-mails. Grin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Audio & Video Software forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.